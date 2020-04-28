News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-28 09:44:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois OT Enrique Cruz shares mutual interest with Indiana

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Illinois tackle Enrique Cruz has seen his recruitment take off in the month of April. He’s received offers from Syracuse, Louisville and Indiana, and on Monday, he received offers from Kansas and Wake Forest. It certainly won’t slow down for the three-star offensive lineman, and Indiana has him squarely in its sights.

“I’ve been staying in communication with Coach (Mike) Hart,” Cruz told TheHoosier.com on Friday.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}