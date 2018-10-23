Indiana redshirt junior linebacker Reakwon Jones' attention was split in recents week as Indiana prepared to face Penn State and Iowa. And who could blame him?

While he was at practice, Hurricane Michael was causing destruction along the Florida panhandle, including the Panama City area where Jones' family lived. Jones would check in periodically while his family took cover in their home, able do to so because MetroPCS was the only service provider with cell towers that remained functional.

During one call, he heard screams as a tree came crashing down on the family's home.

"It broke my heart because I couldn't be there and then just hearing them go through that," Jones said. "My mom told me that my little sister was crying the whole time it was going on. It hurt a lot.”

Jones and his family are now starting over after the deep impact left by the tropical storm.

Both his mother's and his father's house were completed destroyed, along with all the personal belongings and keepsakes within them. Jones said five schools were destroyed, and the civil unrest is rising.

Those who remained in the city were under a curfew, and once it was lifted, Jones' family left the first chance they could. While they initially stayed with Jones' stepfather's grandmother in Alabama, Jones wanted them closer, so the family agreed to get a rental car and make the drive to Bloomington to see him.

They reunited at Indiana's annual pregame tradition, "The Walk," where players are greeted by lines of fans as they make their way into Memorial Stadium on home gamedays.

For Jones, it was the first time he'd seen his family since January. It was also the first time his mom had visited him in Bloomington since dropping him off on campus as a freshman in 2015.

“It was emotional for me when I saw them,” Jones said. “They're doing better. I think us being able to see each other on Saturday was really a big thing.

Jones said the family couldn't afford to stay anywhere else when they arrived, so Jones, his fiance and their two dogs hosted everyone in their one-bedroom apartment for the weekend.

"We packed up in there, hung out and had fun, caught up, talked and shared feelings. It was just great," Jones said. "It was really good for me. It's really hard to focus when you haven't seen your family in forever. Then something like that happens and I was able to see them and lay eyes on them to see that they were physically okay.

"They were excited to see me. My little brother and sister did not want to leave. They were fighting all day yesterday trying to stay longer, the whole week. But it is what it is. My step-dad has got to get back to work.”

To help his family get back on its feet, Jones, with the assistance of Indiana's compliance department, helped his mom start a GoFundMe page which has raised more than $6,800 as of Tuesday morning.

“I’m not looking for big donors,” Jones said. “Whatever someone can donate, we’re grateful for anything that happens. We’re just trying to find a way to restart and build on and move on in life and put this in the past. No one wants to hang on to this forever.”

During the uncertainty surrounding his immediate family, Jones leaned on several IU coaches and teammates, including his position coach, Kane Wommack, who invited him and his fiance over to talk and make sure everything was ok.

The Indiana football team has proven to be a valuable escape, one he'll continue to rely on as his family works toward finding comfort and stability again.

“Football is my getaway from everything else,” Jones said. “I can use that to find happiness because football has always been my life and been something that makes me extremely happy. When I go to football, it's definitely a different mindset. I'm smiling and stuff like that and ready to go.”