BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - 4-seeded Indiana hosted 13-seeded Fairfield on Saturday afternoon for a NCAA Tournament First Round matchup inside Assembly Hall. The Stags kept it close with the Hoosiers for the first half, but Indiana came out and dominated the second half, winning 89-56. Sara Scalia's 18 point second half performance was key for the Hoosiers in advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a dominant 33-point win. Here's how it happened in an energized Assembly Hall.

Fairfield hangs around early

The Stags came into the meeting with the Hoosiers with a clear offensive identity. They like to push the tempo and they get up a lot of 3-pointers, that's when they're at their best. Early on against Indiana, Fairfield was able to control the pace of the game. In the first quarter, the Hoosiers struggled to slow down the Stags. Led by MAAC Player of the Year Janelle Brown, Fairfield was able to consistently push the ball in transition, finding open looks from behind the 3-point line. Fairfield, a team that averages just under nine made 3-pointers a game, hit six of them from behind the arc throughout the first 20 minutes of play. Another key to Fairfield success on the season as been strong play on the defensive end of the floor. The Stags entered Saturday afternoon's game with a top 10 scoring defense in the country. On the season, Fairfield was allowing its opponents to score just 54.1 points per game. The Stags had a clear game plan early on, as they aggressively closed out on Hoosier shooters in an effort to run them off the 3-point line. That defensive game plan worked throughout much of the first half, as Indiana shot just 3-12 from downtown in half number one. Fairfield was also able to limit Mackenzie Holmes' effectiveness in the first two quarters. Indiana's all-time leading scorer posted just eight points on 3-6 shooting in the first half. A strong final 4 minutes of the second quarter saw Indiana take a four-point lead into the halftime intermission.

Scalia takes over coming out of halftime

Sara Scalia came into Saturday's first round matchup against Fairfield as Indiana's second-leading scorer on the season, averaging 16.2 points per game. It was a given that Scalia would need to play a big part for the Hoosiers to have success against the Stags. Scalia got off to a bit of a slow start in the first half, she connected on just one of her first four triples of the game. Scalia, who broke Indiana's single-season 3-point record earlier this season, found her groove coming out of the halftime locker room. The fifth-year senior topped her first half scoring output in just the third quarter alone against Fairfield. Scalia recorded 13 points in the third quarter alone. She went 2-4 from deep in the frame and made all four of her free throws. At one point in the third frame, Scalia scored seven of the Hoosiers' 13 points during a 10-0 Indiana run that opened up the game. On the night, Scalia finished with a game-high 27 points. That marks her third-highest scoring output as a Hoosier and the most points she's scored since her 32-point performance on Dec. 22 against Bowling Green State. She made five of her 10 3-point field goals against Fairfield. As she has been all season long, the Stillwater, Minnesota native showed up when Indiana needed her most, propelling the Hoosiers to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Indiana's defense overwhelming in second half

Indiana's second half performance was much better than its first, especially on the defensive end of the floor. After leading by four after one half of play, the Hoosiers outscored the Stages 51-22 over the final 20 minutes. They did so behind one of their best defensive halves of the season. Indiana held Fairfield to 21.9% shooting from the floor and 29.4% shooting from 3-point range in the second half on Saturday afternoon. A big reason why was because the Hoosiers were able to control the pace of the game. The Stags like to get out and run, they like to play in transition. The Hoosiers didn't allow them to do that in the second half. Indiana controlled the tempo of the game coming out of halftime and forced Fairfield to try and score in the half court. Mackenzie Holmes looked like the former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year that she is, recording three of Indiana's 10 blocks on Saturday. Indiana's suffocating defense was instrumental in the Hoosiers' first round victory.

Final Box Score