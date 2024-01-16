BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - For the 218th time in program history, the Indiana Hoosiers went to battle with their in-state rivals, the Purdue Boilermakers. After sweeping the season series one year ago, the Hoosiers were hoping to win their third straight over the Boilers. But the #2 team in the nation had other ideas. Purdue defeated Indiana 87-66.

Here's how it happened at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.



Early foul trouble dooms Indiana



Freshman Mackenzie Mgbako got off to a hot start for the Hoosiers, scoring Indiana's first seven points. It was clear that Mgbako was a huge part of Indiana's plan of attack. That plan derailed quickly as Mgbako picked up two fouls at the 15:30 mark of the 1st Half. Sophomore Kel'el Ware followed that up by picking up his second foul a few minutes later, and two of Indiana's most important players hit the bench. This led to a lot of free-throws for Purdue, who finished the half going 14-for-16, while Indiana only went 1-for-2. Mike Woodson chose to sit Mgbako and Ware for most of the remaining time in the half, and that didn't help Indiana's cause.



Edey being Edey



The reigning National Player of the Year went to work early and often for the black and gold. Edey put up 18 points and eight rebounds in the 1st Half, and finished with 33 points and 14 rebounds. The 7'4 monster also displayed a nice touch at the foul line going 11-for-12. The Hoosiers chose to stay out on shooters more often than double-teaming Edey in the post, and the Boilers big-man made Indiana pay. Edey went 11-for-23 from the field for the game.



Second half surge not enough for Indiana



After trailing 51-29 at Halftime, the Hoosiers refused to go quietly. Indiana used a 22-9 run to start the 2nd Half, cutting the lead to single digits and giving life to the Hoosier faithful. The run was led by Mackenzie Mgbako and senior Trey Galloway, who were the only Hoosiers in double-figures for the game. The Boilers were able to weather the storm, however, putting together a 13-5 run of their own in response, and it was lights out for Indiana. The Hoosiers needed to play their best game of the season to have a chance, and they were unable to deliver.



More struggles from Xavier Johnson



The sixth-year senior came off the bench for a second straight game, and continued to struggle. Johnson didn't score, went 0-for-5 from the field, committed a flagrant foul to go with two turnovers. Indiana simply needs more from their point guard moving forward.



