BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - No. 16 Indiana hosted Minnesota in a Big Ten clash on Wednesday evening inside of Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers, led by big nights from Sara Scalia and Mackenzie Holmes, took down the Gophers 85-62 on Wednesday night. Here's how it happened in Bloomington.

Big nights for Holmes and Scalia lead the way

Sara Scalia and Mackenzie Holmes both turned in impressive performances for Indiana in Wednesday night's win over Minnesota. Scalia, led by a 14-point second quarter, poured in 22 points and drilled five 3-pointers. Holmes added a dominant 32 points and was her usual efficient self, shooting 15-17 from the field. Scalia came into the game shooting less than 30% from 3-point range in Big Ten play this season and outside of the second quarter, she was slightly underwhelming. In the other three quarters, the fifth-year senior went 3-10 from the field, scoring eight points. However, in the second quarter, Scalia was dominant and there's no way around it. Without Scalia's dominance in the second period of play, Indiana would not have built the halftime lead they did. The Stillwater, Minnesota native buried three long balls on five attempts from deep in the second frame. Holmes was her usual consistent, All-American self throughout the contest. The forward finished each and every quarter with a minimum of three made field goals as the Gophers had no match for her down low on the block. Whether it was with a right or left hook, an up-and-under move or a good ol' fashioned drop-step, Holmes got anything and everything she wanted in the post.

Second quarter surge propels Indiana to big lead

Indiana is a team that likes to push the pace, it's in the Hoosiers' DNA. Teri Moren often finds herself having to implore her team to push the ball in transition even more. When Indiana is at its best, the Hoosiers get out and run. In the second quarter of Wednesday night's home win over Minnesota, Indiana was at its best. Of course, it's much harder to push the ball in transition when you're having to take the ball out of your own basket after each defensive possession. Because of that, Indiana's transition offense must start with strong play on the defensive end of the floor. In the second quarter on Wednesday, a quarter the Hoosiers won 24-11, Indiana forced six turnovers and held Minnesota to 4-12 shooting from the field. By getting stops, the Hoosiers were able to get out and run, building an 18-point lead heading into the halftime intermission. That double figure lead Indiana constructed in the second quarter lasted the rest of the way. On the night, the Hoosiers forced the Gophers into 15 turnovers, scoring 19 points off of those turnovers. Additionally, Indiana added 18 fastbreak points. When Indiana pushes the tempo of the game, the Hoosiers are hard to hang with.

Next up for the Hoosiers is a trip north to West Lafayette to battle Purdue on Sunday, Jan. 21. Tip-off is set for 2:00 pm on Peacock.

