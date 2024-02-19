How it Happened: No. 14 Indiana poor defensively, shocked by Illinois 86-66
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - In a Monday afternoon contest with Illinois, No. 14 Indiana was unable to take care of business, falling to the Illini 86-66 in Champaign.
Entering the contest, Indiana had won 16 consecutive games over Illinois. However, between poor play defensively and a slow shooting start, the Hoosiers were shocked by the Illini on Monday. With the loss, Indiana is now 21-4 on the season and 12-3 in Big Ten play.
Here's how Illinois was able to pull off the upset in Monday's matinee.
Indiana finds no answer for Illinois offense
Indiana is a team that more often than not has the upper hand in the paint because of Mackenzie Holmes' interior presence. On Monday inside the State Farm Center, it was Illinois that made its presence felt on the inside in the first half.
The Illini outscored the Hoosiers 32-18 in the first half of play on Monday afternoon. Junior guard Adalia Mckenzie was able to find consistent avenues into the lane off of screens and in isolation, especially in the second quarter. Mckenzie had all 10 of her first half points in the second frame, with eight coming in the paint.
With Holmes picking up two first half fouls for the Hoosiers, the Illini relentlessly attacked Indiana's All-American. Not wanting to pick up her third foul before the halftime break, Holmes was forced to play careful defense on the inside. That resulted in bucket after bucket in the painted area against the Hoosiers in the first half.
Indiana tightened up its second half defense on the interior, outscoring Illinois in points in the paint over the final 20 minutes of the game. With the paint effectively shut off, the Illini still found ways to score the ball in the second half, in particular from the free throw line.
Despite being better on the inside in the second half, the Hoosiers still had trouble slowing down the Illini offense. After shooting 61% from the field in the first half, Illinois shot 42% from the field in the second. That proved to be enough on Monday, as the Illini shocked the Hoosiers in Champaign.
Indiana can't overcome slow start shooting the ball
Indiana entered Monday's contest with Illinois shooting an NCAA-best 52% from the field an NCAA-best 41% from 3-point range this season. The Hoosiers have been one of the most prolific and efficient shooting teams in the country all season long. Monday in Champaign, the Hoosiers started cold shooting the ball, digging themselves a hole they couldn't get out of.
Indiana began the game by going one for its first four from 3-point range in the first quarter.
Then, a nightmarish second quarter plunged the Hoosiers into a deep hole at the halftime intermission. The Hoosiers went 3-12 (25%) from the field in the second quarter and missed all three of their 3-point attempts in the second frame.
After shooting 38% from the floor and 14% from distance in the first half of play, Indiana found themselves trailing by 16 points at the halftime break on Monday in Champaign.
Indiana was much better in the second half shooting the ball, going 15-26 (58%) from the field in the final two quarters. The Hoosiers also found more success from behind the 3-point arc in the second half, shooting 5-13 (39%) from distance.
The damage had already been done however. The double-figure halftime lead Illinois had was too much for Indiana to overcome, no matter how well the Hoosiers shot the ball in the second half.
