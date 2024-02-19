CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - In a Monday afternoon contest with Illinois, No. 14 Indiana was unable to take care of business, falling to the Illini 86-66 in Champaign. Entering the contest, Indiana had won 16 consecutive games over Illinois. However, between poor play defensively and a slow shooting start, the Hoosiers were shocked by the Illini on Monday. With the loss, Indiana is now 21-4 on the season and 12-3 in Big Ten play. Here's how Illinois was able to pull off the upset in Monday's matinee.

Indiana finds no answer for Illinois offense

Indiana is a team that more often than not has the upper hand in the paint because of Mackenzie Holmes' interior presence. On Monday inside the State Farm Center, it was Illinois that made its presence felt on the inside in the first half. The Illini outscored the Hoosiers 32-18 in the first half of play on Monday afternoon. Junior guard Adalia Mckenzie was able to find consistent avenues into the lane off of screens and in isolation, especially in the second quarter. Mckenzie had all 10 of her first half points in the second frame, with eight coming in the paint. With Holmes picking up two first half fouls for the Hoosiers, the Illini relentlessly attacked Indiana's All-American. Not wanting to pick up her third foul before the halftime break, Holmes was forced to play careful defense on the inside. That resulted in bucket after bucket in the painted area against the Hoosiers in the first half. Indiana tightened up its second half defense on the interior, outscoring Illinois in points in the paint over the final 20 minutes of the game. With the paint effectively shut off, the Illini still found ways to score the ball in the second half, in particular from the free throw line. Despite being better on the inside in the second half, the Hoosiers still had trouble slowing down the Illini offense. After shooting 61% from the field in the first half, Illinois shot 42% from the field in the second. That proved to be enough on Monday, as the Illini shocked the Hoosiers in Champaign.

Indiana can't overcome slow start shooting the ball