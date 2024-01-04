BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - No.14 Indiana welcomed Michigan to Assembly Hall on Thursday night. The Hoosiers dominated the Wolverines, 80-59. Indiana got out to an incredible start shooting the ball which propelled the Hoosiers on their way to improving to 3-0 in Big Ten play this season. Here's how it happened on a hot shooting night in Bloomington:

Advertisement

Lights out shooting gives Indiana an early lead

A Sara Scalia 3-point miss with 7:58 left on the second quarter was the Hoosiers' first miss of the game. No, that's not a typo. Indiana made its first 15 field goal attempts of the game. The Hoosiers also made their first six 3-point attempts of the game. A literal perfect first quarter, aside from a missed free throw, propelled Indiana out to a 19-point lead after one quarter of play. Syndey Parrish poured in 14 first quarter points on 5-5 shooting including three 3-pointers. Sara Scalia knocked down all three long balls as well on her way to an 11-point first period of play. Mackenzie Holmes was also excellent in the first frame, scoring eight of her 20 points. Indiana came back down to Earth in the second quarter. The Hoosiers went 4-8 from the floor and were outscored by the Wolverines 17-15 in the second frame. Indiana hovered around the 50% shooting mark throughout the final three quarters, but the Hoosiers' hot start gave them enough of a cushion to coast the rest of the way.

Indiana shares the wealth offensively

All night long Indiana found success in firing the ball around the perimeter and sharing the ball. Against the Wolverines, the Hoosiers tallied 17 assists on 26 made field goals. Sydney Parrish and Sara Scalia were the two primary contributors to Indiana's sharing of the ball against Michigan. Parrish entered the game averaging 2.3 assists per contest, while Scalia came in averaging 2.5. After their hot shooting starts in the first quarter, Michigan's defense was forced to try and run those two off the 3-point line. Parrish and Scalia reacted by consistently getting into the lane and kicking out to open shooters or dumping it off down low to Mackenzie Holmes. Both Parrish and Scalia did not hesitate all night long to make the extra pass and share the rock. Chloe Moore-Mcneil added three assists of her own in the Thursday night win.

Indiana's offense dominates stout Michigan defense

Coming into Thursday night's matchup with Indiana, Michigan was allowing opponents to score just 55.2 points per game. That's the best in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers scored 80 points against the Wolverines. Additionally, Michigan's opponents were shooting just 37.9% from the field this season coming into Thursday night. The Hoosiers shot 57.8% from the field. Lastly, Michigan's stout defense had limited its opponents to 28.6 shooting from behind the 3-point line this season prior to taking on Indiana. Once again, the Hoosiers blew that mark out of the water as they shot 47.4% from distance. Something had to give considering Indiana's offense ranked sixth in scoring, second in field goal percentage and fourth in 3-point percentage in the Big Ten coming into the game. On Thursday, it was Michigan's defense, one of the best defenses in the Big Ten, that gave way to Indiana's powerful offense. The Hoosiers have a top 30 scoring offense in the country and that showed on Thursday night.

Final Box Score