BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - No. 14 Indiana welcomed Maryland into Assembly Hall on Sunday afternoon for the 2023-24 regular season finale. All five of Indiana's starters scored in double-figures against Maryland as the Hoosiers coasted to a 71-54 win on the final day of the regular season. With the win, Indiana improves to 24-4 on the season and 15-3 in Big Ten play. Here's how the action unfolded on senior day for the Hoosiers.



Hoosiers' balanced scoring attack sees five score in double-figures

It's not unusual for Indiana's offensive attack to come from a multitude of different players. On the season, all five of the Hoosiers' starters are averaging north of 10 points a contest. Indiana's balanced scoring attack was on full display on Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. Sara Scalia led the charge for Indiana on her senior day, posting 19 points and eight rebounds. As she has throughout her collegiate career, the guard shot efficiently from deep. Scalia buried four of her eight long balls against the Terrapins. Next up was Yarden Garzon, who totaled 17 points prior to fouling out after playing just 26 minutes on Sunday. Garzon has had her ups and downs this season, dealing with some turnovers issues. Those issues persisted against Maryland, but it didn't deter the sophomore from canning 50% of her 3-pointers. It's not often that Mackenzie Holmes is Indiana's third leading scorer, but that was the case on Sunday afternoon inside Assembly Hall. Holmes went down with an apparent injury late in the third quarter and there's no word on her status as of now. Prior to exiting the contest, the All-American tallied 11 points on perfect 5-5 shooting from the field. Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sydney Parrish, both of whom didn't go through senior day as they've opted to return to Indiana for a fifth year next season, recorded 10 points in the win over Maryland. Neither Moore-McNeil (0-4), nor Parrish (0-3) were able to knock down a 3-pointer on Sunday. Both of Indiana's fourth-year guards instead got most their points exclusively from inside the arc.

Indiana's captivating defense shuts down Maryland

All season long, Teri Moren's squad has fought to improve as a team defensively. In Sunday's win over the Terrapins, the Hoosiers showed just how good of a defensive team they can be. Indiana set the tone on the defensive end of the floor right out of the gate. The Hoosiers held the Terrapins to 26% shooting from the field in the first 10 minutes of play. The Hoosiers continued with their suffocating defense throughout the rest of the first half and the rest of the game. Despite the Big Ten's reigning Defensive Player of the Year forced out of the game early due to injury, Indiana still managed to get stop after stop. Overall, the Terrapins shot just 19-67 (28%) from the field and 3-16 (19%) from distance against the Hoosiers. Only once this season had Maryland shot worse from the field and from behind the 3-point arc than they did on Sunday against Indiana. If the Hoosiers can pair one of the countries most efficient offenses with strong play on the defensive end of the floor, Indiana could look to make a deep run not only in the Big Ten Tournament, but the NCAA Tournament as well.

Up next, the Hoosiers is the Big Ten Tournament. Despite Indiana's win on the final day, No. 6 Iowa clinched the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament with a win over No. 2 Ohio State in the regular season final. Indiana will take on one of Michigan, Rutgers or Minnestoa on Friday night in the Big Ten Tournament.

Final Box Score