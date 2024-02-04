Indiana fell 74-69, dropping to 18-3 on the season and 9-2 in Big Ten play. With the win, Ohio State improved to 19-3 this season and 10-1 in Big Ten play.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Sunday afternoon, No. 10 Indiana traveled to Columbus for a top-10 matchup against No. 8 Ohio State. The Hoosiers struggled to take care of the ball all afternoon and Mackenzie Holmes struggled to get a groove offensively throughout the contest.

The Buckeyes are known for their full court press that creates havoc for their opponents. On the season, Ohio State turns teams over an average of 21 times per game. That's the best mark in the Big Ten.

In the first quarter, the Hoosiers seemed perplexed by the Buckeyes press. Indiana had trouble taking care of the ball in the first frame, turning it over six times. Those six Hoosier turnovers led to countless Buckeye points in the first 10 minutes of the game. Indiana's inability to consistently break the press meant the Hoosiers couldn't get into their half court offense. Because of that, Ohio State led 18-11 after one quarter.

In the second quarter, the Hoosiers made the necessary adjustments. Indiana turned the ball over four times in the second period of play, but a majority of those were dead ball turnovers and weren't forced by the Ohio State press. With the Hoosiers taking better care of the ball, they were able to play in the half court more which is where Indiana is at its best.

The Hoosiers shot 53% from the field and connected on two of their three 3-point attempts in the second frame. Additionally, by not turning the ball over as frequently, Indiana was able to set up its half court defense against Ohio State. That significantly limited the Buckeyes effectiveness on the offensive end. Indiana outscored Ohio State 26-14 in the second quarter, taking a 37-32 lead into the halftime intermission.

The third quarter was almost a carbon copy of the first quarter as once againt the Hoosiers were unable to handle the Buckeyes pressure. Indiana turned the ball over 11 times, leading to 9 points for Ohio State coming out of the half. The Buckeyes outscored the Hoosiers 23-10 in the third quarter, taking an eight point lead into the final quarter.

Indiana took better care of the ball in the final frame, turning the ball over twice in the final 10 minutes. However, the damage had already been done. The Buckeyes led by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter en route to the top-10 victory.

All in all, Indiana turned the ball over a season-high 23 times on Sunday afternoon, resulting in 21 points off of those turnovers for Ohio State.