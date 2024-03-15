MINNEAPOLIS, Mn. -- After defeating Penn State in thrilling fashion on Thursday night, the Indiana Hoosiers were back in action on Friday, taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Indiana kept things close in the first 17 minutes, but then the floodgates opened for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers dominated the final minutes of the 1st Half, and never looked back, on way to a 93-66 victory over the Hoosiers.

Here's how it happened at the Target Center:



Strong Defensive Game Plan for Nebraska.



The Cornhuskers were ready to attack Indiana's bigs right from the tip. Each time Kel'el Ware or Malik Reneau touched the ball within 15 feet of the basket, Nebraska brought a double-team and lots of pressure. Indiana was unable to adjust, and were throwing the ball all over the gym as a result. The Hoosiers had seven turnovers in the 1st Half, and Kel'el Ware was held scoreless in those 20 minutes. He finished with just eight points for the game, while Reneau scored nine. Nebraska outscored the Hoosiers 11-0 in fast break points in the 1st Half and forced 12 Hoosier turnovers for the game.



Massive run to end 1st Half dooms Hoosiers.



Indiana trailed by just six points with three minutes to play in the 1st Half. Just a few minutes later, it was 50-27. Nebraska finished the half on a 17-0 run, connecting on 12 3's in the 1st Half alone. Keisei Tominaga had 18 points in the half, while Brice Williams scored 14. Both players outscored their season averages in the first 20 minutes. It was Williams scoring early and often to start the game, while Tominaga led the charge in the 17-0 run. Though the Hoosiers have fought back from deficits a lot down the stretch of this season, the team in crimson ran out of gas and trailed by 18 points or more the rest of the way.



Poor shooting on the wrong night.



Ironically, the Hoosiers had a great night at the foul line, going 13-for-13. Their percentage from the field, however, was a different story. Indiana shot just 35% from the field and were just 5-for-20 from behind the arc, an all too common trend from the season. In the end, it was no match for the hot-shooting Cornhuskers who made over half their attempts on the evening. CJ Gunn was the lone Hoosier to have a decent shooting night, chipping in a career-high 17 points off the bench on 7-of-15 from the field. Final Box Score:

