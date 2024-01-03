LINCOLN, Neb. – Indiana fell to Nebraska on Wednesday evening for the Hoosiers’ first loss in Big Ten conference play, falling 86-70 to the Cornhuskers. Nebraska thoroughly dominated Indiana for most of the evening en route to a comfortable victory over the Hoosiers. IU is now 10-4, 2-1 in Big Ten play, Here’s how it happened on a night to forget in Lincoln:

Advertisement

Sloppy giveaways give Cornhuskers edge

January games in the Big Ten are almost never pretty, and that especially applies in regard to how Indiana handled the ball on Wednesday night. Neither team was particularly careful with their playstyles over the first stretch of the tilt, but Indiana’s rising number of giveaways – nine total in the first 20 minutes of play – meant the Huskers scored 14 points off the gifted possessions in the first half. In total, Nebraska scored 27 points off of 19 IU turnovers, and the Huskers – running in transition and often with advantageous numbers – scored 10 points in transition. That’s a facet the Hoosiers generally try to take the most advantage of given their length and athleticism, but the script would be flipped on them in sizable fashion. They came in flurries and in many forms throughout the evening. When Nebraska would converge on the low post, clearly up on the latest scout of the post-dominant Indiana offense, the IU offense stalled and would result in either poor shot selection or a straight giveaway. Seldom did they find the look they originally desired in a possession, if they were able to get a look at all. Winning on the road in the Big Ten is incredibly tough as it is. Doing so while giving away so many opportunities to score yourself is only digging the hole deeper. On Wednesday night, Indiana dug itself in too deep.

Nebraska limits Indiana's impact from the free throw line

Coming into the contest, IU’s free throw rate was the 10th-highest in the country at 45.6%, where 22.5% of all its total points on the season came from. However, Nebraska is a team notorious for limiting fouls and not allowing opponents to profit off of free throws – holding opponent free throw rates to just 23.8% (16th in the country). Just 16.7% of opponent points surrendered were from the charity stripe. On average, Indiana came into the night shooting just over 25 free throws a night and making just over 17 of them. But in conjunction with the Hoosiers’ own foul trouble, Indiana shot just 19 free throws Wednesday evening and made 13 of them – many of them coming when the contest was out of hand down the stretch. Partially due to the shortened possessions, the Hoosiers weren’t able to convert as many points as they generally would due to Nebraska’s effort to prevent it.

Indiana finds no scoring beyond frontcourt

Make no mistake about it, Kel’el Ware was everything the Hoosiers could ask for on the offensive end of the floor Wednesday night. The Hoosiers’ top performer, there were spurts where he was the only true contributor wearing crimson inside Pinnacle Bank Arena. Malik Reneau would come on a bit late and eclipse double digits, but the results were beyond saving by the time the Hoosier four-man was able to make a considerable dent in the scoring column. The backcourt offense has been a point of contention all season long with this Indiana team due to the Hoosiers’ consistency in getting outplayed at the position, and although the return of Xavier Johnson finally came against the Cornhuskers, the deficit still remained. Keisei Tominaga, who scored 21 points in the second half alone at the expense of Indiana, matched the scoring output from all of the Indiana backcourt options on the night. 10 points from Trey Galloway, five from Gabe Cupps and three from Anthony Leal. Johnson’s return came and went quietly in a scoreless output. CJ Gunn’s three near the final buzzer counted for his only three points of the evening. Only Anthony Walker’s eight points sniffed double digits outside of the aforementioned options. In short, the Hoosiers didn’t get nearly the type of team effort they’d need beyond a top scoring option on Wednesday evening. They paid the price dearly for it.

Full Box Score