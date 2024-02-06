COLUMBUS, Oh. – Indiana stole the game away late from Ohio State on Tuesday night, earning a 76-73 victory after trailing by 18 points in the second half. IU improves to 14-9 on the season and 6-6 overall in Big Ten play. Here's how a frantic result came to be for the Hoosiers on the night:

Indiana starts flat offensively

Hoosier head coach Mike Woodson questioned the energy of his team following a disheartening loss to Penn State last time out. While one may expect an impassioned response to such public comments from the leader of the program, Indiana instead opted to replicate the energy from the final 20 minutes in Saturday’s loss to Tuesday’s contest. Indiana’s offense stalled early and often, experiencing four separate extended stretches of no made field goals – 3:20, 4:32, 4:01 and 2:53 being the lapses between converted attempts in the first half. Attacks often ended futile, with crucial misses on many of the opportunities the Hoosiers were able to muster. With a timeout heading into the final possession of the first half called by the Buckeyes, the Hoosiers went into the intermission on the heels of a fading Malik Reneau long jumper after a busted possession. Finishing the half just 9-for-27 from the field, the Buckeyes held a 13-point advantage at the break.

Galloway, Reneau help Hoosiers struggle out of early hole

Indiana’s second half was much better offensively. Coincidentally, the spark seemed to come from a Malik Reneau technical, who was assessed the penalty for showing emotion and reaching a seeming boiling point with his frustration toward the result and a questionable traveling call. Regardless, a fire of sorts was lit under the seat of the Hoosiers. Led by Reneau and Galloway, who accounted for 35 of the 47 IU second-half points and scored 26 and 25 total on the night, IU made it a competitive ballgame once again down the stretch. Indiana drew within single digits, then suddenly found itself down only a couple of possessions, then only a couple of points. The spirited efforts of Reneau and Galloway were the main, and really only, driving forces of scoring for IU down the stretch, and are to thank for why the steep hill was ultimately summited by the final buzzer.

Anthony Leal helps steal the game late

With Ohio State clinging to a one-point advantage at the final media stoppage after leading by 18 at one point in the half, the final moments of the game packed intensity into and angst into an otherwise sleepy Columbus crowd. The Hoosiers took their first lead since the early portion of the contest on a Kel'el Ware jump hook that went down, Anthony Leal knocked down one of two free throws, and then Jamison Battle's made field goal and two free throws gave the Buckeyes a 73-71 lead late. Out of a timeout, Indiana drew up ball screen action for Galloway and Reneau, the Hoosiers' lead contributors down the stretch. Yet, it instead was Anthony Leal in the right corner who received the pass from Galloway and knocked down the game-winning three. After a takeaway on the defensive end, Leal would ice the game with two free throws at the end.

