BLOOMINGTON, IN -- A late surge helped Indiana defeat the Badgers 68-54 on the road Wednesday night. Here's how it all went down in Wisconsin.



Chloe Moore-McNeil has made her last nine 3-point attempts across two games. (Indiana Women's Basketball / Twitter)

High scoring first half covers up abysmal third quarter

Indiana has not really struggled offensively this season. With three of the most consistent scorers in the conference in Mackenzie Holmes, Sara Scalia, and recent sniper Chloe Moore-McNeil, the Hoosiers have rolled all season. Teri Moren's squad is fortunate to have started this one off so well. The first half saw the usual suspects make their impact on the scoring column. Holmes put up 12 including a rare make from beyond the arc. Scalia put up 12 of her own, knocking down three of her first four shots from deep. With 41 first half points, it looked as though the Hoosiers were on track for another big night offensively. The Badgers had a different result in mind for the third quarter. As a team, Indiana went 3-13 from the field in the third quarter. Their lowest scoring quarter in recent memory saw them score just seven points. Had it not been for such a productive first 20 minutes, Indiana could have been in a world of hurt heading into the final frame.

Hoosiers' "Big 3" combine for 51

Holmes and Scalia have been on a roll since the first game of the season. Moore-McNeil has always been a solid facilitator for Indiana, but her recent emergence as a consistent scorer has made the Hoosiers that much more difficult to slow down. Fresh off breaking the program's all-time scoring record, Holmes must have decided she wanted her record to be untouchable. The All-American center scored 24 on the night to lead all scorers. She got there via making 11 of her 19 field goal attempts, and one of her four free throws. Scalia has been a major problem for opposing defenses as she possesses seemingly limitless range when she shoots. Defenses collapse on Holmes to try and mess with her rhythm on the block, but this just leads to open looks for Scalia, which she knocks down at a very high rate. Scalia found the bottom of the net on four of her eight 3-point attempts, and finished the game with 15 points. Moore-McNeil and I have missed the same number of 3-point shots in the last two games. The difference is I have recorded zero attempts, while she has nine. The last time Moore-McNeil missed a shot from beyond the arc, Patrick Mahomes had still won just two Super Bowls. While that is obviously a little misleading, make no mistake, Moore-McNeil has been on a heater her last two games. After going 5-5 from deep on Sunday, she went 4-4 today, including two in the fourth quarter to help Indiana extend a lead they would not give back. If these three can continue to score at such a high level for Indiana, the Hoosiers will be a tough team to beat as March Madness rolls around.

