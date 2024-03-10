BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana closed the regular season with a victory over Michigan State on Senior Day Sunday, 65-64. IU closes the season 18-13, 10-10 in Big Ten play. They'll be either the six or seven seed in Minneapolis for the conference tournament next week. Here's how it happened from a raucous Assembly Hall:

Advertisement

Indiana takes advantage of poor Michigan State start with early blitz.

The first segment of Sunday’s finale belonged entirely to Indiana. That’s partially because of their own doing – the Hoosiers’ defense was stout, carrying over the impressive string of performances it was toting heading into the contest with the Spartans and making it count on the offensive end when enabled. Indiana excelled in turning Michigan State over, with intense ball pressure disrupting the efforts of Spartan ball-handlers by rotating correctly. The Hoosiers’ hands were active, and the woeful MSU shooting numbers reflected that.

Trey Galloway leaves game with an apparent injury

The attire for Trey Galloway heading into Sunday’s contest was a tad different. Despite not appearing on the pregame injury report, Galloway sported a knee brace on his left leg. As time ticked away in the early moments of the game, the senior guard started limbering around, walking with a noticeable gimp. Every stoppage in play consisted of the Hoosier point guard desperately trying to work it out, but he eventually asked for a substitution. After working it out in the tunnel and eventually returning to the bench with compression pants on, he didn’t sub back in during the first half. Out of the break, he had neither the compressions or the brace on, and his day was over. The Spartans wasted little time in taking advantage. Galloway left the contest with 12:54 to go, IU ahead by a sizable fifteen. From that moment on, the Hoosiers were without their best offensive conductor and a staunch, veteran defender who could help limit the efforts for Michigan State. Tyson Walker began to light IU up from the field. All XX of his points Sunday afternoon came after Galloway’s exit from the floor. Indiana’s turnovers began to pile up, allowing Michigan State back into the ballgame. The Spartans furiously clawed back in the second half, including an 8-0 run into the halftime break and a 12-2 run. MSU claimed its first lead of the afternoon in his absence.

Hoosiers claw back to set up tight finish and prevail victorious

Credit where it's due, Indiana came up with a response of its own that brought Sunday's regular season finale down to the wire. IU put together an 8-0 run heading into the under-8 timeout to reclaim the lead on the heels of an Xavier Johnson made three, and the result was close the entire time throughout. At the final media stoppage of the afternoon in regulation, IU held a 60-59 lead over the visitors. Malik Reneau and Kel'el Ware each scored massive baskets for Indiana in the low post, and Tyson Walker continued his scoring surge to go back and forth as the game's final moments weened away. With Michigan State calling timeout with just 57.0 seconds to play, the score was knotted at 64-all. Indiana forced the stop out of the timeout as Walker missed a fading away runner, and the putback attempt was no good. It was then Indiana's turn to take a timeout, this time with 33.2 seconds remaining and the ball in their hands. Indiana went inside to Kel'el Ware, who was fouled at the rim. He made one of two free throws, and Tyson Walker missed the Spartans' final attempt at the rim as the buzzer expired.

Final Box