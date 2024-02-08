BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Thursday night, No. 14 Indiana returned to Assembly Hall for the first time in a week and a half to play host to the red hot Michigan State Spartans. Indiana pulled out the narrow 94-91 win, improving to 19-3 on the season and 10-2 in Big Ten play. Here's how the action unfolded on a beautiful evening in Bloomington.

Spartans unconscious from 3-point range

Michigan State visited Bloomington on Thursday evening winners of four straight games. During the four-game winning streak, that Spartans were averaging 84 points per contest. The offensive firepower that Michigan State has showcased as of late was on full display inside of Assembly Hall on Thursday night. The Spartans came out hot offensively from downtown against the Hoosiers. Michigan State got out to an early five point lead after one quarter of play by going 4-5 (80%) from downtown in the opening quarter. It was Spartan forward Julia Ayrault doing the most damage from distance on Thursday night. The graduate student went a perfect 4-4 from 3-point range in the first half, posting a game-high 18 first half points. 2 minutes into the second half, Ayrault finally missed her first long ball of the game. While the Spartans continued their hot shooting from 3-point range throughout the second half, finishing the game 12-18 (67%) from long range, it wasn't enough. Michigan State was unable to do enough inside the 3-point arc in the second half to fend off Indiana.

Hoosiers get big second halves from Holmes and Garzon

Mackenzie Holmes was good in the first half on Thursday night. She tallied 10 first half points, going 4-7 from the field. However, she's an All-American. In the second half of Indiana's 94-91 win over Michigan State, Holmes took her game to another level. With her team trailing by double-figures entering the third quarter, the All-American went to work. Holmes poured in 10 points in the third quarter alone, before closing out the game going a perfect 3-3 from the field in the final 10 minutes of the game. Holmes' 18 second half points were paramount to the Hoosiers overcoming a double-digit halftime deficit. The second half play of Yarden Garzon was also crucial for the Hoosiers on Thursday night. After scoring just three points on 1-2 shooting from the floor in the first half of the game, Garzon erupted for 17 second half points when Indiana needed it most. The sophomore went 7-9 from the field in the second half, connecting on three 3-pointers. Between the play of Holmes and Garzon, Indiana was able to overcome a double-digit halftime deficit and take down Michigan State.

The Hoosiers remain at home for their next game, a clash with the Purdue Boilermakers on Super Bowl Sunday. Tip-off for the rivalry matchup is set for 2:00pm on Big Ten Plus.

