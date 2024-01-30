BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Tuesday night, Indiana hosted Iowa inside Assembly Hall for the Hoosiers' first home game in two weeks. On a gloomy Bloomington evening, the Hoosiers fended off the Hawkeyes second half comeback bid, winning 74-68. With the win, Indiana improved to 13-8 (5-5 in Big Ten play) on the season. Here's how it happened.

Reneau goes down early

Indiana's leading scorer Malik Reneau was forced out of the game due to injury just 2:33 into the ball game. Reneau, who came into the game averaging 16.7 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game on 57.8% shooting from the floor, suffered what was described as a lower body injury. The sophomore immediately went back to the Indiana locker room, walking off gingerly, but under his own power. Reneau returned to the Indiana bench a few minutes later putting little pressure on his right leg. The Montverde (Fla.) product spent just a couple of possessions on the Indiana bench before heading back to the locker room on crutches. Reneau didn't return to the Hoosiers' bench for the rest of the game.

Ware, Leal fend off Hawkeyes second half comeback bid

Gutsy. That's the best way to describe Kel'el Ware's performance against Iowa. The 7-footer was listed as 'questionable' on Indiana's availability report ahead of Tuesday night's game against Iowa with a lingering ankle injury. Playing through the pain, the sophomore poured in a team-high 23 points on a remarkably efficient 8-10 night. Ware added 10 rebounds and three blocks, playing 35 minutes in hist first game back. Between dunking on Hawkeye defenders, knocking down a 3-pointer and protecting the rim, Ware was doing it all for the Hoosiers on Tuesday. While Ware led Indiana in scoring on the night, senior Anthony Leal's 11 points were all important. Tuesday was the first game of Leal's career in which the Bloomington, Indiana native reached double-figures. The former Indiana Mr. Basketball went 3-4 from 3-point range, including a big one late in the second half that gave Indiana the lead back after Iowa had stormed back to take the lead. A week ago, Leal was on the outside of the rotation with no obvious path to consistent playing time. Now, after a performance like he had tonight, Mike Woodson is going to have to find time for Leal. Leal wasn't just knocking down shots from distance on Tuesday, he was playing aggressive defense and leading. If he continues to play like he did against Iowa, Leal figures to be a key piece for the Hoosiers down the stretch.

Sandfort, Perkins not enough for Hawkeyes

Payton Sandfort was the only Hawkeye that was able to find any sort of offensive success in the first half on Tuesday. Sandfort tallied 14 first half points, knocking down three tripples in the first 20 minutes of the ball game. Iowa ran a lot of off-ball actions to get the junior open from behind the 3-point line. Sandfort's success on the offensive end against the Hoosiers carried over into the second half. Sandfort added 12 points in the second half, but he wasn't quite as efficient as he was in the first half. The big story of the second half for the Hawkeyes offense was the emergence of Tony Perkins. After a slow start to the game, Perkins came out and poured in 17 points in the final 20 minutes of Tuesday's contest. The senior guard failed to cash in on his lone 3-point attempt in the second half, doing most of his damage in the paint. If it wasn't for the efforts of Sandfort and Perkins, the Hawkeyes would not have been in the game.

Up next for Indiana is a home game on Saturday against Penn State. Tip-off for that one is set for 12:00 P.M.

Full Box Score