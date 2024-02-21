BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Entering Wednesday night, Indiana had lost two straight games at home inside Assembly Hall and were looking to avoid making it three straight against Nebraska. Behind a barrage of Nebraska 3-pointers and a porous first half display from Indiana, the Hoosiers fell defeated on Wednesday night, 85-70. Indiana is now 14-12 (6-9 in Big Ten play) on the season. Here's how the Hoosiers' third consecutive loss in Assembly Hall came to be.

Nebraska unconscious from 3-point range, Indiana not so much

Nebraska entered Wednesday night's game against Indiana averaging 9.3 made 3-pointers a game on 36% shooting from behind the arc. When the buzzer sounded to bring the first half to a close on Wednesday, the Cornhuskers had already buried nine long balls on 47% efficiency from deep. It took Nebraska less than 8 minutes to exceed Indiana's per game average of 3-pointers made. At the 12:01 mark of the first half, the Cornhuskers had made six shots from distance, the Hoosiers average five made a game. Nebraska came out colder in the second half, missing on its first four attempts from deep coming out of the halftime break before Josiah Allick connected from the left corner. The Cornhuskers shot just 5-14 from long range in the final 20 minutes of the game. With how hot Nebraska was in the first half, it didn't matter that the Cornhuskers cooled off in the second. Conversely, Indiana knocked down just one 3-pointer in the first 20 minutes of play. The lone 3-point make came on the fourth first half attempt from Mackenzie Mgbako with 14:38 to go in the half. Indiana was better in the second half, going 3-10 from distance, but all-in-all, the Hoosiers shot a putrid 4-21 from downtown on the night.

Tominaga does Tominaga things

Keisei Tominaga is one of the most electrifying players in the Big Ten. Night in and night out, the Japanese star drills ridiculous step-back and side-step 3-pointers that few around the country can hit. He was once again in his bag of tricks on Wednesday night. On the season, Tominaga came in averaging a team-high 14.1 points per game for Nebraska. He'd shot the ball at a 38% clip from distance this year entering Wednesday night's game. After missing his first attempt from downtown against the Hoosiers, the senior connected on his next three long balls on three consecutive possessions. The first one was a pull-up jumper in transition, the second was a nasty step-back and the third was a deep heat check. In total, Tominaga drilled four of his seven attempts from downtown in the first half, he had 18 at the break. The Cornhusker star was quieted in the second half, scoring just 2 points. He went 1-5 from the floor and 0-2 from 3-point range after the halftime intermission, but his mark had already been made.

Reneau, Gunn spark second half comeback bid, not enough

Trailing by 20 at home to a Nebraska team still searching for its first road win in the Big Ten this season is about as bad as it could get for Indiana. In search of anything to get the Hoosiers going and get the crowd back into the game, it was Malik Reneau and CJ Gunn that led the charge. Having slowly chipped away at the deficit enough to bring themselves to within 11, CJ Gunn drilled a big corner three to cut the Hoosiers' deficit to single-digits. On the ensuing defensive possession, Malik Reneau turned Rienk Mast over and took it the length of the court for an uncontested two-handed slam. At that point, Indiana trailed by just six with 13 minutes to play. 90 seconds later, it was Gunn's turn once again to pull the trigger from deep. His second 3-pointer of the game cut Nebraska's lead to three. After Gunn's second long ball, Nebraska responded with a 26-14 run coming out of a timeout called by Fred Hoiberg. The Cornhuskers extended their lead back to as high as 16 the rest of the way en route to their first conference road win of the season. Reneau and Gunn combined for 16 points in the final 20 minutes of the game and were the leaders of Indiana's comeback attempt. However, the Hoosiers weren't able to get over the hump before the Cornhuskers were able to respond.

Indiana is back in action on Saturday when the Hoosiers take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at noon on Big Ten Network.

