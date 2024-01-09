The Hoosiers fell on the evening, 66-57, to drop to 11-5 on the season and 3-2 in the Big Ten.

This contest was never, ever going to be an offensive display. The style of play the Scarlet Knights possess is one that is more than comfortable playing in the lower echelons of scoring, and entering the contest, Rutgers’ defensive numbers and opposing shooting percentages were among the nation’s best.

But Indiana’s offense endured far too many scoring droughts Tuesday evening. Four of which lasted at least 2:30 or longer in the contest, including a 4:59 stretch in the first half and a 6:06 period in the second half.

In part, it was due to another night of far too many turnovers for the Hoosiers’ liking. Just a week ago at Nebraska, IU learned that it would not be able to approach an attempt at victory in this fashion. Yet, IU was careless, sloppy and undisciplined with the ball in its hands Tuesday night in New Jersey. Indiana committed 18 turnovers in the loss, which led to 18 Rutgers points off the gifted possessions.

Yet, IU’s ability to do anything with the times it did keep the ball played just as crucial of a role. Indiana scored on just 35.6% of possessions, shot 23-for-58 from the field (40%) and was amiss from the free throw line as well. Indiana’s substitution patterns early took some of IU’s only scoring options off the floor early and allowed the Knights to get back into the contest after the Hoosiers held a couple of 7-point leads.

Once Rutgers took a 30-27 lead into the halftime break off of a near-on half-court heave, Indiana didn’t again claim a hold of the advantage in the contest.

IU’s gameplan would have to overcome the Rutgers defensive attack. It didn’t come to fruition.