How It Happened: Indiana flat in loss to Rutgers, 66-57
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Indiana met Rutgers for a midweek conference clash in New Jersey on Tuesday night.
The Hoosiers fell on the evening, 66-57, to drop to 11-5 on the season and 3-2 in the Big Ten.
Here’s how it happened:
Certainly no style points, but IU unable to weather brutal offensive night
This contest was never, ever going to be an offensive display. The style of play the Scarlet Knights possess is one that is more than comfortable playing in the lower echelons of scoring, and entering the contest, Rutgers’ defensive numbers and opposing shooting percentages were among the nation’s best.
But Indiana’s offense endured far too many scoring droughts Tuesday evening. Four of which lasted at least 2:30 or longer in the contest, including a 4:59 stretch in the first half and a 6:06 period in the second half.
In part, it was due to another night of far too many turnovers for the Hoosiers’ liking. Just a week ago at Nebraska, IU learned that it would not be able to approach an attempt at victory in this fashion. Yet, IU was careless, sloppy and undisciplined with the ball in its hands Tuesday night in New Jersey. Indiana committed 18 turnovers in the loss, which led to 18 Rutgers points off the gifted possessions.
Yet, IU’s ability to do anything with the times it did keep the ball played just as crucial of a role. Indiana scored on just 35.6% of possessions, shot 23-for-58 from the field (40%) and was amiss from the free throw line as well. Indiana’s substitution patterns early took some of IU’s only scoring options off the floor early and allowed the Knights to get back into the contest after the Hoosiers held a couple of 7-point leads.
Once Rutgers took a 30-27 lead into the halftime break off of a near-on half-court heave, Indiana didn’t again claim a hold of the advantage in the contest.
IU’s gameplan would have to overcome the Rutgers defensive attack. It didn’t come to fruition.
Inconsistent guard play fades away once again
So much of the offensive trust is baked into this Indiana backcourt, which features 10 years of college basketball experience on its top line. But in a game where points would come at an absolute premium, it was once again the Hoosier backcourt that welcomed inconsistency once again.
Through the first 20 minutes of the contest, Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway were a combined 2-for-8 from the field, scoring just four points, dishing out four assists and turning the ball over five times. That comes on the heels of a performance versus Ohio State just three days prior in which the backcourt was at, or at least near, its best form in a victory over the Buckeyes.
With just over 13 minutes left in the game, Johnson made his case worse when he was tagged with a Flagrant 2 for hitting Rutgers’ Antwone Woolfolk below the belt. In just 23 minutes of court time, Johnson finished with two points and five turnovers on 1-of-4 shooting from the field.
Galloway avoided any early exits from the contest, but his production didn’t do much in attempting to assist a potential IU victory either. In total, he had just eight points on 4-of-13 from the field.
When Indiana needed it most, amidst so many struggles, the veteran-led backcourt fell short of meeting the needs it required to overcome a staunch Rutgers squad which earned its first Big Ten victory of the season. It was winnable, and that doesn't come often in the league. The Hoosiers squandered that chance in multiple facets, but it stems from its backcourt.
Hoosiers wiped off the glass in rebounding battle
Indiana is the nation's third-tallest team by average height according to KenPom. But time and time again, IU is beaten handily in the rebounding battle. It's puzzling given the sheer advantage it holds over other teams in terms of raw athleticism, but in a stat that's largely reflective of effort, the Scarlet Knights earned itself enough extra possessions as it chased down 51 misses – and 19 of its own – versus Indiana's 40.
It's an issue that's plagued IU on a frustratingly consistent basis, and an alarming issue that the Hoosiers must find a fix to rapidly. Otherwise, the length in which IU plays with will not do any of the intended favors the roster was constructed to emphasize.
Full Box Score
Up next, Indiana hosts Minnesota Friday evening at Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Tipoff is set for 6:30 PM on Big Ten Network.
