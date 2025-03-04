How it Happened: Indiana falters late, falls 73-64 at Oregon

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

In Indiana and Oregon's first meeting since 1978, the Ducks got the best of the Hoosiers, 73-64. After both teams battled in a hard-fought, back-and-forth game for nearly 39 minutes, Oregon made the right plays in the final possessions and escaped with a victory that Indiana had a golden opportunity to win. Jackson Shelstad and Nate Bittle were both terrific en route to the Ducks’ sixth straight win, as both of Oregon's stars came out to play against the Hoosiers. Shelstad scored 17 points, while Bittle put up 14 and played physical defense all game long. Trey Galloway led the Indiana offense with 16 points and four assists, while Oumar Ballo added 10 as the Hoosiers’ other double-digit scorer. Indiana lost both the turnover and rebounding battles while shooting just 40% from the field and 36% from 3-point range. Surprisingly, Indiana bested Oregon in both those categories, as the Ducks shot just 39% from the field and 24% from deep. Despite this, Oregon went 19-of-21 from the free-throw line, while IU was just 3-of-7 from the stripe—perhaps the biggest difference in the game. With that, here’s how Indiana’s first-ever trip to Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene happened:

INDIANA TRAILS AFTER COMPETETIVE FIRST HALF

After a hard-fought first 20 minutes of play, the Hoosiers found themselves down 35-32, with both teams struggling offensively. Each team was plagued by a scoring drought, as shots weren't falling consistently in this opening half. This one started out close, but Oregon began taking control as it started to settle in and even extended its advantage to nine with 6:24 left until halftime. This was due to Oregon's strong defense, while the Hoosiers looked sluggish throughout the first half. That showed in several ways, including Indiana’s 1-of-7 start from 3-point range and free throws issues seen throughout the half. Though Oregon's defense was solid, its offense stalled once Shelstad and Bittle were slowed down. Those two combined for the Ducks' first 10 points, but scored just five combined points the rest of the half. Bittle was sidelined for the final six minutes of the half with two fouls, and that's when Indiana went on its run, turning a nine-point Oregon lead with 6:24 left into a two-point Hoosier advantage less than five minutes later. Indiana's run ended at 13-2, fueled by a combination of transition offense, 3-point shooting, and closeout defense. Kanaan Carlyle hit two 3s, while Anthony Leal made an impact on both ends of the floor during the Hoosiers' hot stretch. While IU held a 32-30 lead with 1:50 left in the half, the Ducks scored the final five points to take a three-point advantage into the break, as Indiana couldn’t sustain its offensive momentum. The Hoosiers ended the half with a 1:50 scoring drought and didn’t make a field goal in the final 2:32. Indiana finished 14-of-32 from the floor in the first 20 minutes, going just 3-of-10 from 3-point range and 1-of-5 from the free-throw line. Oregon struggled shooting as well, going just 13-of-35 from the field and 5-of-16 from beyond the arc. Despite this, the Ducks still held a three-point lead at halftime due to Indiana's missed opportunities after its 13-2 run.

SECOND HALF SEES BACK-AND-FORTH ACTION

While Oregon controlled most of the first half, the second was as tight as it could be for 19 of the 20 minutes of play. The Hoosiers and Ducks battled for control, but neither team could go on a run to pull away until the final moments. Oregon led by as many as five just over four minutes into the second half, but Indiana fought back and took the lead two minutes later after Myles Rice and Mackenzie Mgbako hit back-to-back 3-pointers. From there, the teams traded blows—whenever the Ducks made a couple of shots, the Hoosiers responded, and the cycle continued until the very end. The defining theme of the second half was physicality. Ballo and Bittle were relentless in the paint, and both teams' guards put their bodies on the line as the game reached its final minutes. Another theme was poor shooting, particularly from deep. Oregon shot 11-of-26 in the second half, while Indiana went just 12-of-33 after the break. The physicality of both defenses played a role, but neither team found a rhythm for most of the period. That changed when Shelstad flipped the switch, drilling a deep 3-pointer from beyond 30 feet with 1:30 remaining to put the Ducks ahead. His shot answered a Trey Galloway triple that had given Indiana a 64-63 lead, but Oregon came up with the right response at the right time. It was the Ducks' first and only 3-pointer of the second half after an 0-of-8 start—but it couldn’t have come at a better moment, sparking a strong finish to close out the game.

OREGON ENDS THE GAME ON A 10-0 RUN TO ESCAPE WITH THE WIN

Shelstad's deep 3-pointer not only gave Oregon a two-point lead with 1:30 remaining, but it also sparked a 10-0 run that sealed the Ducks' nine-point victory over the Hoosiers. After the go-ahead triple, Bittle stole Galloway's dribble during a high ball screen, and the Hoosiers fouled him in a questionable decision. The Oregon center sank both free throws, but the game wasn’t over yet, as Indiana called timeout down four with 1:03 remaining. Mgbako got a clean look in front of Indiana’s bench but couldn’t convert. The ball clanked off the rim and into Oregon’s hands, forcing another Hoosier foul. Shelstad knocked down both free throws, and after a Rice missed floater, Indiana fouled Shelstad again on the rebound. He made one of two to give the Ducks a nine-point lead, which held after Luke Goode missed a 3-pointer for the game’s final shot. With the game within two points and Indiana holding possession, the Hoosiers had a chance to tie or take the lead but made a crucial mistake and couldn’t capitalize. The loss dropped Indiana to 18-12 overall and 9-10 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers will return to action Sunday against Ohio State for senior day.

