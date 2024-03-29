BLOOMINGTON, IN -- The Hoosiers run in the NCAA Tournament came to an end Friday night, after suffering a 79-75 defeat at the hands of South Carolina. Here's how it all went down in Albany.

Size too big of an issue for Indiana in the first half

The Indiana offense has centered around their ability to score inside this year. Mackenzie Holmes has run up against few opposing bigs who have been able to stifle her scoring prowess in the paint. Well, unstoppable force met immovable object in this one, and it went the way of the Gamecocks in the first half. Holmes's impact does not only show in her ability to score the basketball. She also demands extra attention on the defensive end, allowing her to kick the ball out to shooters like Sara Scalia, Chloe Moore-McNeil, and Sydney Parrish. However, the size of South Carolina's centers was too much for Holmes to be a real offensive factor in the first 20 minutes. This, in turn, allowed South Carolina to key in on Indiana's shooters, and get out to a huge lead early. This created a situation for the Hoosiers in which they needed to force more attempts from deep to chase their way back from what ballooned into a 22-point deficit. With the Gamecocks fully aware of the Indiana gameplan, they were able to lock in on stopping the 3-point shot defensively.

Big lead allows South Carolina to manage the second half

I played middle school basketball. I was the starting center in seventh grade, no big deal. One thing our coach used to tell us all the time is to learn to play like we're ahead. His intent was to teach us to protect a lead. Every game starts tied, but the mindset switches once a team is able to open up a lead. At the halftime break, South Carolina held a whopping 19 point lead over Teri Moren's squad. From that point on, the Gamecocks were able to stop playing to win, and simply focus on playing not to lose. Indiana was running out of time, trailing by 10 to start the fourth. With as many minutes to make up that deficit, we saw a different South Carolina squad for the remainder of the game. Milaysia Fulwiley has become on of the best point guards in the country this season, and giving her a lead was never going to end well for the Hoosiers. The freshman phenom was able to slow down the game. The Hoosiers made a valiant effort behind five made 3s for Sydney Parrish to cut the lead to just two with a minute remaining. However, Indiana was forced to watch as the final sands slipped out of the hourglass that was an incredibly successful season.



What's next?