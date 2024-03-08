How it Happened: Indiana falls flat against Michigan, defeated 69-56
BLOOMINGTON, IN -- Indiana came up short against Michigan, losing the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal by a score of 69-56. Indiana will now set their sights on the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
Here's how it all unfolded Friday night.
Mackenzie Holmes kept on the sidelines
After tweaking her knee in Sunday's game against Maryland, Mackenzie Holmes was a big question mark coming into this one. It was announced prior to tipoff that she would be available if the Hoosiers needed her, and that she was expected to see the court at some point.
Early on, it did not look like Holmes would need to come off the bench.
Scoring was slow early on, as the Hoosiers led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter. However, Indiana flexed their offensive prowess in the second. They outscored the Wolverines 23-12 in the quarter, clinging to a 35-21 lead midway through the game.
Considering Holmes will be pivotal to Indiana's success, or lack thereof, it makes sense that she would not play if her squad is coasting to a win anyway.
However, it is what played out in the second half that will have the Hoosier faithful questioning the decision making of Head Coach Teri Moren. Indiana was outscored 19-8 in the third frame, and Holmes was still kept off the court.
With Michigan well within striking range, Holmes stayed on the bench. It was only when the Hoosiers went down by four midway through the fourth quarter that Moren finally turned to her All-American.
Holmes, unable to warm up prior to entering the game, struggled to find her footing, missing her first two attempts from point black range. The team fell apart even more in the final quarter, and there was nothing Holmes could do.
Her team needed to force deep shots to fight back into the game, and the superstar became a non-factor.
Michigan shoots the lights out late, Indiana defense has no answer
The Indiana defense has been solid all season. They looked like they were going to keep that up against Michigan, but they suffered a total collapse on the defensive end in the second half.
After allowing 19 points in the third quarter, Indiana really needed to lock in on defense in order to protect the lead they built in the first 20 minutes.
Laila Phelia had a huge game for Michigan in yesterday's matchup, and she kindled that magic once again in the fourth quarter. Indiana just simply could not contain the Wolverines' star player late.
She had 10 in the fourth quarter alone, and finished with a game high 30 points.
What really hurts a team trying to hang onto a lead is three-point shots. Michigan's Lauren Hansen was especially painful to the Hoosiers in the fourth quarter from beyond the arc.
Hansen only attempted three shots in the final frame. They were all from three-point range. They all found the bottom of the net.
Behind big performances from Hansen and Phelia late were just too much for the Hoosiers to overcome. Michigan put up a crazy 29 points in the final 10 minutes, as Indiana faded away with just 13.
What's Next?
Indiana's fate now rests with the selection committee. They have certainly clinched a bid into the tournament, but securing a top-four seed would allow them to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
Selection Sunday will commence Sunday, March 17th.
