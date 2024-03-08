BLOOMINGTON, IN -- Indiana came up short against Michigan, losing the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal by a score of 69-56. Indiana will now set their sights on the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

After tweaking her knee in Sunday's game against Maryland, Mackenzie Holmes was a big question mark coming into this one. It was announced prior to tipoff that she would be available if the Hoosiers needed her, and that she was expected to see the court at some point.

Early on, it did not look like Holmes would need to come off the bench.

Scoring was slow early on, as the Hoosiers led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter. However, Indiana flexed their offensive prowess in the second. They outscored the Wolverines 23-12 in the quarter, clinging to a 35-21 lead midway through the game.

Considering Holmes will be pivotal to Indiana's success, or lack thereof, it makes sense that she would not play if her squad is coasting to a win anyway.

However, it is what played out in the second half that will have the Hoosier faithful questioning the decision making of Head Coach Teri Moren. Indiana was outscored 19-8 in the third frame, and Holmes was still kept off the court.

With Michigan well within striking range, Holmes stayed on the bench. It was only when the Hoosiers went down by four midway through the fourth quarter that Moren finally turned to her All-American.

Holmes, unable to warm up prior to entering the game, struggled to find her footing, missing her first two attempts from point black range. The team fell apart even more in the final quarter, and there was nothing Holmes could do.

Her team needed to force deep shots to fight back into the game, and the superstar became a non-factor.