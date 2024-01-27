CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Indiana lost to No. 10 Illinois on the road Saturday afternoon in Champaign, 70-62. Indiana drops to 12-8 on the season and 4-5 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers have Iowa at home on Tuesday evening in their next contest. Here's how a brutal, stinging loss came to be:

Indiana goes small in search of different results

Partly due to injury and partly due to matching up with a high-powered Illinois team, Indiana made some alterations to its starting lineup that saw the Hoosiers go uncharacteristically small. By starting Anthony Walker for an injured Kel’el Ware, Indiana opened up the possibility to switch 1 through 5 on the defensive end of the floor. Offensively, IU’s spacing opened and allowed dribble penetration to get downhill to jump out to an early advantage, where the Hoosiers scored 16 of their first 20 points in the paint. Throwing so many different looks at Illinois, it thwarted any attempt to find rhythm on the Illini end of the floor as the Indiana unit appeared more connected than it has in recent outings. Even when the Illini pushed back, Indiana pulled back to contend with a smaller player group and continue to stay in the contest. Mike Woodson opted for four-guard lineups and played Anthony Walker at the five, and only spent one stint of the game with two bigs on the floor – the three sparing minutes he accumulated in the first half. IU emphasized athleticism, matched up to its opponent and held them well below a season-average output. Of the silver linings to come out of this contest, Indiaan may feel more confidence to utilize it more as of a luxury, not just a last-resort option.

Xavier Johnson, Indiana backcourt plays one of best games to date

One of those lineup alterations Indiana opted for was reinserting the sixth-year senior guard back into the first unit for freshman Gabe Cupps, amidst his struggles of late. Early, Indiana ran its offense through Johnson, designing sets to get him going and kickstart his game, where he quickly heated up and showed flashes of the players Indiana has needed him to be all season long. Eight points in the first half was punctuated by an odd technical foul call that threatened to derail his momentum heading into the second half, in which he would certainly be crucial once again. Yet he maintained his composure, and more importantly his impact, as the Hoosier backcourt pairing of him and Trey Galloway were equal parts significant in Indiana’s efforts Saturday. Galloway finished with 8 points to pair alongside Johnson’s 14 as the duo accounted for a considerable heap of the minutes played. And still, in their short stints on the bench, Cupps and senior Anthony Leal picked up the effort and toughness they played with. Mike Woodson called out his guard unit as a whole after Indiana’s loss, saying his team would need more from the shoddy group to help compliment frontcourt production. From Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako, he got that same frontcourt help this afternoon. Amidst everything, he has to be happier with the response he got from his backcourt too.

Hoosiers scratch, claw and fight, but can't buy jumpshots all afternoon

You couldn’t ask for much more effort out of an Indiana team that, just eight days ago, gave up 91 points to Wisconsin on the road. Indiana stifled the 10th-ranked Illini all afternoon, limiting Illinois to just 36% from the field. With Illinois entering the contest scoring just a tick under 83 points a game, the Hoosiers gave themselves the best chance to win. But when the opportunity presented itself, Indiana couldn’t buy itself a bucket from anywhere on the floor. Indiana shot a woeful 12-of-22 from the free throw line, and went blank from the three-point line. The Hoosiers shot 0-for-9 from three, the first time they’ve gone a complete game without a make since February 25, 2010, where they missed all five attempts from distance in a 32-point drubbing to Wisconsin. The effort resembled one that deserved a victory for IU, but instead, the Hoosiers leave Champaign empty-handed – both from the perspective of the outside shot and its still-bare resume. With just four Q1 games left in the year, Indiana falls to 0-7 in such opportunities this season.

