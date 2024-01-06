BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- After losing 86-70 in Nebraska earlier this week, the Hoosiers were back in action on Saturday evening hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes. In a game full of runs, the Hoosiers prevailed by a final score of 71-65. Indiana improved to 11-4 on the season, and 3-1 in conference play.

Here's how it happened in Bloomington:



The "X" Factor:



In his second game back from injury, it was a much different Xavier Johnson experience. Indiana's senior put together 18 points, to go along with three assists and three rebounds. The biggest stat for Johnson in the game- zero turnovers. Indiana turned the ball over 19 times in Nebraska. It was a different story on Saturday. Led by Johnson's ability to take care of the ball, Indiana had just four turnovers in the game.



Game of runs:



The Hoosiers led 15-8 to start the game, but the Buckeyes responded with a 12-0 run. In the second half, the roles completely reverses. Ohio State started the second half on an 8-0 run, then Indiana responded with an 11-2 run of their own. Indiana's defense picked things up when they needed it the most, holding Ohio State to 2-of-15 from the field at one point down the stretch. In the end, it was the home team with the final run on way to victory.



The Sophomore connection:



Sophomores Malik Reneau and CJ Gunn put together monster second halves in their respective ways. After just four points in the 1st Half, Reneau put up 19 more in the 2nd Half, including the game's biggest bucket in the final minute. CJ Gunn had one of the best games of his young career, chipping in 10 points and playing strong defense. The Hoosiers were a plus+11 in Gunn's minutes.

