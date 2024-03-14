MINNEAPOLIS, Mn. -- The Indiana Hoosiers were back in action on Thursday night, taking on the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2nd round of the Big Ten Tournament. After dropping both games against Penn State earlier this season, the Hoosiers were looking for revenge at the biggest time of the season, and they delivered. Indiana survived an ugly ballgame, defeating Penn State by a final score of 59-57.

Here's how it happened at the Target Center in Minneapolis:



Next man up:



Senior Trey Galloway was listed as questionable with the knee injury he suffered on Sunday, but the Hoosier guard was ruled out just before the tip. In his absence, Xavier Johnson was inserted into the starting lineup. Johnson didn't play in either of the previous games against Penn State, and the 6th-year senior made up for lost time. Johnson finished the game with four points, six rebounds, and five assists, but it was on the defensive end that Johnson really made his presence known. Fellow senior Anthony Leal also took on a bigger role in Galloway's absence, and finished the game as the hero. Leal played 24 minutes and chipped in eight points, four rebounds, and made the game's biggest shot.



Unusual first half ends with five point Hoosier lead.



Penn State made just one of their first 14 attempts at the rim, shot 7-for-33 (21%), and didn't get a single field goal from their leader Ace Baldwin in the first half. Despite all of that, Indiana headed to the break with a slim 32-27 lead. The Hoosiers didn't attempt a free-throw until Mackenzie Mgbako went to the line with 1:33 to play in the half. The Hoosiers never trailed in the first 20 minutes, but missed several opportunities to extend their lead after the solid defensive effort.



Lead Changes, foul fest, and epic finish.



There were 10 lead changes in the 2nd half alone, and over 20 fouls called in those final 20 minutes. Penn State came out with some fire after the break, using a 13-2 lead to take their first lead of the game. The back-and-forth battle continued the rest of the way, with offensive droughts and trips to the foul-line dominating the story. With the game tied at 59, Xavier Johnson had a fast break opportunity, looking to give Indiana the lead. Defensive player of the year Ace Baldwin tied Johnson up for a jump ball, though the replay showed Baldwin grabbing Johnson's wrist. The Hoosiers didn't let the play impact the next one, as they fought to get another defensive stop. On the final possession for the Hoosiers, Malik Reneau drove and missed a shot in the paint, and Anthony Leal rebounded the miss and scored to give Indiana the lead. Penn State missed a three at the buzzer, and the Hoosiers did what you're supposed to do in March: Survive and advance. The Hoosiers won their fifth straight game and improved to 19-13 on the season. Kel'el Ware led the way with 18 points and 14 rebounds, earning his 15th double-double of the season.



Final Box Score:

