BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Sunday was Breast Cancer Awareness Day inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as No. 14 Indiana hosted Northwestern in a Big Ten battle. The Hoosiers sported pink shirts reading 'never daunted' to help raise awareness for breast cancer. With the commanding 100-59 win on Sunday afternoon, Indiana improved to 17-2 on the season and 8-1 in Big Ten play. Here's how it all unfolded.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QYWludCBUaGUgSGFsbCBwaW5rLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vd1FGWENaeTREMSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dRRlhDWnk0RDE8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW5kaWFuYSBXb21lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQElu ZGlhbmFXQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW5kaWFu YVdCQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc1MTY3MTM3MDQyODA5MjUwNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Hoosiers blitz Wildcats, jump out to early lead

Indiana came out and blitzed Northwestern in the first quarter of Sunday afternoon's Big Ten matchup. It wasn't the typical 'Indiana comes out and can't miss from 3-point range' blitz attack however. The Hoosiers' early lead was built through suffocating defense. Northwestern scored just eight points in the first 10 minutes of play. The Wildcats shot a porous 3-15 (20%) from the field. Indiana also forced Northwestern to turn the ball over six times, scoring 12 points off those Wildcat turnovers. When Indiana wasn't turning defense into offense in transition, the Hoosiers were still dominating in the half court. Mackenzie Holmes poured in 10 first quarter points, four of which came from the free throw line. Lily Meister provided a spark for Indiana off the bench in the first frame as well, scoring five points in three first quarter minutes. Indiana's 19-point lead at the conclusion of the first quarter was built primarily through strong play on the defensive end of the floor. Indiana forced Northwestern into difficult shot after difficult shot. It also didn't hurt that the Hoosiers shot better than 50% from the floor in the first period of play. The Hoosiers' strong start to the ball game allowed them to cruise the rest of the way against the Wildcats.

Holmes dominates (again)

It's almost a given at this point. Mackenzie Holmes is averaging 19.5 points per game this season and had performances of 20-plus points on 12 occasions prior to Indiana taking on Northwestern. Sunday, was yet another one of those such performances, as Holmes dominated inside from start to finish. Holmes started off the game missing her first two field goal attempts. That inefficiency didn't last long for the All-American. Holmes made four of her last six field goal attempts of the first half. Half of Holmes' 16 first half points came from the charity stripe, where she went a perfect 8-8 in the first 20 minutes of the game. Her interior dominance persisted in the second half. The third quarter saw Holmes go a perfect 3-3 from the field, finishing in a myriad of different ways. Indiana's lead had swelled to 45 points at the end of the third quarter. With that big of a lead, Holmes played just 2 minutes of the fourth quarter before sitting the rest of the game. The All-American finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds -- Holmes' fourth double-double of the season -- on 9-14 shooting in 20 minutes of action. Holmes went a perfect 9-9 from the free throw line and was one of six Hoosiers in double-figures on Sunday.

Up next for the Hoosiers, Indiana hits the road to take on the Maryland Terrapins in College Park on Jan. 31. Tip-off for that contest is set for 7:00 P.M.

Full Box Score