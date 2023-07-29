"(We) wanted to get some more receiver body types to help create more explosive plays," Allen said. "That was by design, and even in the portal mindset, to go after that as well as even as we're recruiting guys in our current roster. So definitely by design as the staff to be able to try and create more explosion by our offense."

So why could things be different this year versus last? The contrast, Allen says, lies within the player personnel leading the charge this season. With the guidance of new wide receivers coach Anthony Tucker , that process started with Indiana's pass targets.

Indiana struggled with both last season and the numbers show it. The Hoosiers' 4.1 yards per play were fourth-worst in all of FBS last season, only besting Rutgers, UMass and New Mexico. The defense, on the other hand, surrendered 5.8 yards per play. A -1.7 yard difference may seem small, but that disparity made it difficult to find victories.

"I think that it was something that we as a staff collectively identified, trying to create explosive plays," Allen said Thursday morning at the interview dais. Allen would then go on to note what he believes are the two most important factors to winning games: turnover ratio – how many you're forcing versus giving away – and explosive play ratio – how many you're creating versus surrendering.

Still, the push in the final two contests of the year to emphasize the run game was too little, too late to salvage a frustrating season under first year offensive coordinator Walt Bell's "space, pace, race" philosophy a year ago. It had been a well-documented process in the offseason to create a much more frequent effective output with the ball in their hands, yet here Allen was again – speaking about how things needed to be different in 2023 after a faltering 2022.

Indiana's offense in 2022 had its fair share of struggles. A reeling, beaten-up offensive line was largely ineffective in their efforts to protect inconsistent quarterback play. In turn, complimentary football worked against the Hoosiers – the rushing game finding little success outside of a late-year push when a dual-threat quarterback was added into the mix.

INDIANAPOLIS – As Tom Allen kicked off day two of Big Ten Football Media Days in Indianapolis on Thursday eager to discuss the exciting possibilities of the year ahead, it wasn't long before he was addressing the issues of the year now behind him.

Again though, these musings were toted last season to bring about change in the way things are done offensively for Indiana, but that potential never came to fruition. But in asking both of the Hoosiers' sixth-year defensive representatives of their thoughts on where the Indiana offense could give opposing teams trouble in Indianapolis on Thursday, the term "explosive" was among the first words to come out of their mouth.

"We got a lot of fast guys," defensive back Noah Pierre said. "I mean, J-Lu here with me today. I think they said they recorded him around a 4.29 or something like that during the spring.

"We didn't really do any training or anything like that for the 40. He just woke up one morning and ran a 4.2."

By J-Lu, Pierre is referencing Indiana's sophomore running back and All-American return specialist, Jaylin Lucas. Entering his sophomore season, Lucas is now on the radar of the entire country as one of the most dynamic home run threats in any backfield or return game in all of college football.

"I will say we have a lot of explosive guys over there," linebacker Aaron Casey said. "Of course Jaylin Lucas, the most dangerous man in America in the backfield over there."

He's not shy about his abilities, either. He says he's wanting to score 8-10 touchdowns in the return game this season alone. The mark to beat for a career record at the FBS level is nine return scores, but Lucas wants it all this season. Anybody who has thoughts of kicking to him, he says, might want to reconsider.

"They might want to think again about kicking me the ball," said Lucas regarding week one powerhouse opponent Ohio State. "If they kick me the ball, I'm going to take it to the house. Straight up."

Lucas continued to mention his ability to play the slot being an aspect of his game he wants to focus on this season, concurrent with his comments from the spring on expanding his role.

"I can play anywhere on the field, no matter where you put me," Lucas said. "You put me outside, I'm gonna make something happen.

"(I can) make five yards and turn it into a 50-60 yard touchdown."

Yet, both Pierre and Casey's thoughts stretched far beyond just what type of havoc Lucas plans to cause this season. Although it seemed that the then-freshman tailback was Indiana's only late-season big play attacker, the Hoosier defense thinks opponents will have a bevy of Indiana weapons to deal with this upcoming season.

"Guys like Kam Perry, Andison Coby, Cam Camper, Josh Henderson, those guys are fast," Pierre said. "I say good luck keeping up with those guys."

Perry is a redshirt freshman that made his presence felt early and often this spring as another Lucas-type threat with similar stature and speed. Coby and Camper are back in the fold this season offensively, too. Camper led Indiana in receiving despite only playing in seven games before a torn ACL prematurely ended his season, and Coby is hoping to build upon last season and emerge into a more prominent role.

Defensively, Pierre spends most of this time in the slot, meaning he's usually tasked with keeping Perry or Fordham transfer wide receiver Dequece Carter in front of him in practice. Whether it's in the slot or some of Indiana's more vertical threats on the outside like Coby or Camper, Pierre says it's a tough cover every time.

"We battle though," Pierre continued. "Iron sharpens iron."

Casey also mentioned the prowess of the running back group that includes Lucas and the aforementioned Henderson, adding that Wake Forest transfer Christian Turner will be a viable option in the backfield as well. He also made mention of Clemson transfer wideout E.J. Williams – the tall, lanky vertical threat whose game is more focused on his ability to get downfield through the air.