Following the conclusion of Indiana's disappointing 4-8 season in 2022, IU tight ends coach Kevin Wright challenged Aaron Steinfeldt to return in 2023 looking like a different individual. "We challenged him a little bit to be in the best shape of his life," Wright said on Monday. "It's really amazing to see that at the end of the summer how he transformed his body. He's leaner, he runs better, he's moving better." How did Steinfeldt go about getting into the best shape he's ever seen himself in? He did something his mother had been trying to get him to do since he was a kid -- but always refused. "I did a lot of yoga in my free time," he explained, "Trying to get flexible, learning to bend with my length in certain ways." AJ Barner's announced transfer to Michigan in December put Indiana's tight end position in a precarious position. Barner provided IU quarterbacks with a strong safety net in 2022, catching 28 passes for close to 200 yards with three touchdowns. When receiver Cam Camper went down with an injury midway through the season, Barner became the most trusted target. Steinfeldt and James Bomba are remaining at tight end in 2023, a pair of redshirt sophomores who played a notable amount last season with their first career starts coming against Ohio State and Michigan, respectively.

Steinfeldt played in all 12 of Indiana's games last season and had six receptions for 52 yards and scored his first career touchdown in the Hoosier's loss to Maryland in mid-October. In total, he played close to 180 snaps last season and earned a 50.1 overall grade from PFF, though he particularly struggled in run blocking earning a 37.7 grade. That's where the yoga practices might help Steinfeldt the most on the field this fall. He says he feels more flexible and it's helping him get under his opponent and drive them back. He also feels that he has seen unique improvement in the weight room because of his yoga practices. "It works muscles that you don't work out a lot in the weight room," Steinfeldt said. "hip flexors, for instance, you can do hip thrusters and stuff like that [in the weight room]. Doing yoga, you do a lot of hip stretches and it helps stretch the muscle out. Getting lower and having a good pad level in football translates really well. Entering the 2023 season, Steinfeldt and Bomba are competing for the starting spot at tight end. Though the winner might have the title, both are expected to play a lot this season for the Indiana offense. "I think the big thing is that we got a lot of competition," Wright said. "... It helps push everybody because they have a little bit of a physical edge. I think that everybody has to compete every day, that's not just on the field. That's in the classroom learning because there's a lot of things they have to know. "A lot is being thrown at them from a pass game standpoint, a run game standpoint. We're a lot more multiple and from a pass-game protection standpoint. I always explain it to them that we just have to get a little bit better every day as a room." Bomba played in nine games last season and had five receptions for just 22 yards. Bomba played 179 snaps last season over his nine-game season and earned a 47.6 overall grade from PFF for his performances last season. He was stronger in the run game than Steinfeldt, earning a 48.6 run-blocking grade. "I think it's being consistent, making plays," Bomba said of the best way for players to earn snaps. "They have to be able to trust you. The guys that can consistently make plays, be a big guy, block and do all the right things to help the team win, that's going to be the guy who wins out."

