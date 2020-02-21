TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman and Nick Baumgart sat down to discuss Indiana's second road win of the 2019-20 season – a 68-56 win at Minnesota on Wednesday night – and what that win meant in terms of what Indiana can be when Trayce Jackson-Davis is dominant and how the Hoosiers displayed as much of a response reflex as it has all season in the game following Archie Miller urging for some kind of response from his players.

The duo also take a look at the Race Thompson-Joey Brunk discussion and look ahead to Penn State on Sunday and what a win or loss would mean for Indiana's Tournament hopes.