Since Mike Woodson took over as the new Indiana men's basketball coach, he has not only been recruiting his current players to stay, but also getting the attention of some additional players in the transfer portal.

IU had six players enter the transfer portal at the end of the season and when Archie Miller was fired. Khristian Lander, Parker Stewart, Race Thompson and Jordan Geronimo all opted to return to Indiana, while Al Durham and Armaan Franklin decided to leave Indiana.

Woodson addressed the type of position he is looking to add.

"A scoring two and maybe some help at the three or four spot," Woodson said of the transfer portal. "And mainly a three because I like (Race) Thompson in the four spot where he is. We have big fella Davis in the hole and we need to start plugging in some pieces where I think we are weak at and that's at that two or three spot... We’re still in the portal trying to compete there and see where it leads us.”

Indiana also landed a commitment from Ptt transfer Xavier Johnson last week.

Here are some of the top available transfers that could fit for Indiana.