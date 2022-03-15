Hoosiers win gritty, force 19 turnovers in 66-58 play-in win vs. Wyoming

Xavier Johnson expressed before the game that he thought Maldonado hadn't handled pressure the Hoosiers would throw at him. Johnson's assessment was spot-on. The Wyoming star turned the ball over seven times in the first half alone, accounting for over half of the Cowboy's 13 turnovers.

The lid lifted off the basket after the under-eight timeout, and Trayce Jackson-Davis began to take over for Indiana. He scored 14 of his team's 30 first-half points and played lockdown defense on Ike. His physical play down low also prompted two fouls from Wyoming big Hunter Thompson and two from Ike.

Physical play and nerves would be a theme for the remainder of the half. The score was just 13-12 with 6:48 remaining in the first half. Indiana did an excellent job on Wyoming's duo of Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike but struggled to find open looks on the opposite end.

Both teams were tight to start the game, and their nerves showed early. The Hoosiers began the game shooting 2-for-8, and the Cowboys opened up 1-for-5. Both teams posted up nearly every time down the floor, and the officials let them play through a decent amount of contact.

The messy, physical first-half play resulted in a 30-25 Indiana lead at the half. Wyoming shot 39.1% across the first 20 minutes while Indiana shot just 32.4%.

Both teams came out of the break playing better offense while maintaining a similar physicality. Wyoming began to pound the ball inside to Ike and Race Thompson quickly picked up his third foul of the game and was forced to sit with 16:38 to go.

It was at that point that Jordan Geronimo stepped up in a huge way. Geronimo had already cashed in several putback dunks, but he began to attack on offense and scored seven straight for the Hoosiers.

Ike began to get into a rhythm on the offensive end with some nifty footwork and carried the Cowboys in the second half. The Hoosier lead expanded to 49-40 with 8:53 to go but Wyoming kept the game close by pounding it inside to their leading scorer, who wound up with 14 in the half.

Wyoming would quickly trim the lead to five, but anytime it seemed they were ready for a run they would turn the ball over or make another miscue. Their slow pace made it difficult for them to generate the points needed against Indiana's stout defense. The Hoosiers let them hang around by committing some ill-advised shooting fouls but ultimately came away with a 66-58 victory.

Jackson-Davis and Geronimo were the two standouts for Indiana this evening. Jackson-Davis led the team with 29 points and nine rebounds, while Geronimo added 15 and seven boards. The Hoosiers finished the game shooting 41.9% from the floor and 15.4% from three but won the game with defense and grit.

Maldonado was the leading scorer for Wyoming with 21 points but also recorded a whopping 10 giveaways. Ike tallied 17 points, eight rebounds, and five turnovers of his own. Wyoming had plenty of opportunities to win, but their 19 team turnovers were just too much to overcome.

This game couldn't have been much uglier, but ugly games have often been where the Hoosiers have thrived. They made life cumbersome for Wyoming in offense with stellar defensive effort for all 40 minutes of the game and did just enough on offense to secure a birth to the field of 64.

Their next game will be against St. Mary's, who plays a similarly slow, defense-heavy style. Their game against Wyoming may have been just what the Hoosiers needed to get the tournament butterflies out before moving on to a five-seed opponent.