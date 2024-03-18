“Lebron is a great kid, who leads by example,” Hammond-Morton head coach Mac Mishler said. “He is a hard worker who truly enjoys and has fun with his sports and the process of getting better at them.”

A tall receiver in northwest Indiana is getting plenty of college attention, including from the Hoosiers. Lebron Hill, a 6-5, 180-pound wideout from Hammond-Morton, believes the Hoosiers would be a good fit based on the offensive scheme they run.

Like many recruits, Hill really likes the look of the Hoosiers’ new coaching staff and is building positive relationships with them. He visited the Hoosiers during their junior day last January and said he would love to go back again.

“I think I would fit very well in their system, especially the system that they are bringing over (from James Madison),” Hill said. “They have done very well in the past few years polishing receivers my size and weight and they’ve had a lot of success with their offensive style with receivers like me.”

Hill has a very good size-speed combination. His height alone causes matchup problems for opposing cornerbacks – and headaches for defensive coordinators who have to face Hammond-Morton week after week in the fall. He has played both inside and outside receiver spots, displays good burst off the line of scrimmage especially for his height, and good adjustment to the ball. He is also a good kick returner who exhibits good vision and patience in the open field. His prototypical height allows him to high-point the ball and win contested catches, especially around the end zone.

“My interaction with the new staff has been great,” Hill added. “I don’t communicate with them much, but when communicating there is nothing but positive energy in the room.”

The amount of communication may change with a strong summer camp showing, which could land him an offer. Louisville, Vanderbilt, and several MAC teams have already pulled the trigger, and the Hoosiers could be next. Defensive ends coach Buddha Williams and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan are recruiting Hill.

“As a program it’s been awesome for our younger kids to see how an athlete like him goes about his business and what that level of dedication can lead to,” Mishler said.

Hammond-Morton made a big jump last season. After a Covid-shortened 2020 season with the city’s close proximity to Chicago, the Governors recorded back-to-back single-win seasons in 2021 and 2022. Mishler is turning things around: the Governors were 5-5 last season, and Hill is a key reason why the team is on the upswing.

“I’ve been weight training and trying to pack on weight without losing a lick of speed,” Hill said. “I’ve also been doing track and tightening up my running and body for this upcoming season. I want to put on a show for the world one day and be the best version of me.”



