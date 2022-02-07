Hoosiers take season series with Purdue after 64-57 win

“I thought in the third quarter we came out, right after halftime and we picked up our energy, I think at one point we were up 19,” Moren stated.

The Hoosiers trailed the Boilermakers 10-6 within the first quarter and used an 8-0 run to take the lead and go up 14-10. Indiana closed the first half on a 14-4 run and a 34-24 lead.

“I thought we got off to a very slow start, had to kind of find some scoring rhythm,” Head Coach Teri Moren explained.

Bloomington, Ind. – The Indiana Hoosiers swept the conference series against the Purdue Boilermakers Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall with a 67-57 win, improving their overall record to 16-3 and 8-1 within the Big Ten conference.

Indiana had four players to score in double-figures. Nicole Cardaño-Hillary led the Hoosiers with 19 points shooting 8-for-16 from the field. Grace Berger shot 5-for-14 from the field but did finish with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Senior forward Aleksa Gulbe shot added 11 points and six rebounds.

Coming off the bench, sophomore guard Chloe Moore-McNeil recorded her first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. She provided a huge lift for the Hoosiers all game long, helping fill a void in the front court as they remain without Mackenzie Holmes.

“I'm happy, I loved how Chloe Moore-McNeil played today,” Moren stated. “I think that's maybe the first double-double of her career which was great even though Grace Berger was really good and I would say the same about Nikki in terms of her scoring and being aggressive.”

The Hoosiers held a 23-9 advantage in points off 18 Purdue turnovers. The Hoosiers shot 12-for-16 from the free-throw line, 24-for-62 from the field, and 4-for-11 from the three-point line.

Indiana had just 12 turnovers but seven of them were from Cardaño-Hillary.

“We had the lead, we didn't have to do anything, as I always say to them, we don't need to be cute we just need to execute,” Moren explained. “I thought she (Nikki) had a couple of moments there where we were just trying to thread the needle and be too cute with the ball, and Purdue made us pay.

"But overall, I'm certainly happy that we won the game”

The Hoosiers will travel to Champaign to face the Fighting Illini on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 8 P.M. ET. inside the State Farm Center.