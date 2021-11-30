Hoosiers surge down 18, narrowly lose 112-110 to Syracuse in 2OT battle

Stewart's shot-making got the Hoosiers back in the game almost immediately as Syracuse struggled to respond. The Hoosiers overcame an 18-point deficit to tie the game with 10 minutes remaining in the half.

However, the second half was almost a complete reversal from the first half, thanks in large part to Parker Stewart. Stewart began to find the gaps in the zone and made Syracuse pay for giving him open looks. He ended up hitting six threes on 12 shots and finished with 20 points.

Syracuse, meanwhile, was blistering in the first half. They scored 49 points, including eight threes and 16 points off of turnovers. They moved the ball well but also used isolations to score, and the Hoosiers could not stop them.

The game started off poorly for the Hoosiers. The patented Syracuse 2-3 zone baffled them on offense, forcing 13 turnovers in the first half alone. The Hoosiers also started out shooting poorly, knocking down just 37 percent of their shots and 25 percent of their threes.

Indiana narrowly lost a 112-110 double overtime battle to Syracuse in what was perhaps the game of the year in college basketball of this young season.

The last ten minutes were an absolute battle. The teams traded punches, and Indiana came back down late. Stewart nailed a three to bring the Hoosiers within one, and Trayce Jackson-Davis sunk two clutch free throws with .9 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

Indiana had a shot at winning the game on the final possession of the first overtime period but failed to execute on the play design, forcing double overtime.

Buddy Boeheim simply took over the game in double overtime. Syracuse isolated him every possession, and Indiana had no answer defensively.

Syracuse clinched the game when Joseph Girard III drove to the hoop and drew a foul with .9 seconds remaining. The point guard hit both shots and put the Orange over the top.

Turnovers were ultimately the death of the Hoosiers. They finished with 25 giveaways, with Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson alone recording 13 combined turnovers. The errors were eventually too much to overcome and played the leading role in the Hoosier loss.

Syracuse's starting lineup submitted a very balanced scoring performance, but the Boeheim brothers were the top performers. Buddy Boeheim finished with 27 points, eight assists, and five steals, while his brother Jimmy scored 26. Jesse Edwards also had 17, and Joeseph Girard III finished with 22 points and five assists.

Jackson-Davis and Miller Kopp were the top two performers for Indiana. Jackson-Davis followed up his historic performance against Marshall with a fantastic 31 points and 16 rebounds.

Kopp had his best game of his career, scoring a career-high 28 points and grabbing four rebounds. He was one of the few on the Hoosier roster who was able to create his own offense against the zone. He routinely found open spots in the mid-range and from three and converted on his opportunities.

The main takeaway from tonight was Hoosiers' resiliency. Drop this game in the 2020-2021 season, and there is no way they have the mental fortitude to come back from an 18 point deficit. Tonight they fought back multiple times and almost walked away with a win due to sheer effort.

Indiana's main vice continues to be turnovers. Mike Woodson's ability to mitigate his team's generosity with giving the ball away will be a major storyline as the Hoosiers enter Big Ten play.

The Hoosiers will try to rebound from their first loss by beating Nebraska Saturday in Woodson's inaugural conference game.