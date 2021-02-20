However, Indiana became stagnant on offense around the ten-minute mark of the first half and never recovered. The ball began sticking and the shot attempts became much more difficult as a result.

Indiana started this game on a mission. They forced eight turnovers in the first eight minutes, rendering Michigan State’s offense completely ineffective. On top of their stifling defensive play, the Hoosiers were generating great looks and pounding the ball into Trayce Jackson-Davis. This strong start resulted in Indiana capturing a 19-6 lead early as they dominated in nearly every facet of the game.

Indiana started strong but withered down the stretch, resulting in a 78-71 loss to Michigan State at Assembly Hall.

Michigan State seemed like they were down and out, but Indiana’s offensive struggles opened the door for a comeback. The Spartans narrowed the lead to just six points by halftime and eventually overtook the sluggish Hoosiers with a 10-2 run at the eight-minute mark of the second half. Michigan State extended the lead to 12, burying the Hoosiers and coming out with the victory.

Aaron Henry was the main contributor for Michigan State. The Indianapolis product scored 27 points and grabbed five rebounds. Joshua Langford also played a nice game, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

The bigs for Indiana were dominant in this game. Trayce Jackson-Davis had the best game of his college career, scoring a career-high 34 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Race Thompson was also dominant, scoring 15 points but also had six rebounds and seven steals.

Armaan Franklin added 13 points for the Hoosiers as well.

The main story for Indiana is their inconsistency on offense. The opening 10 minutes of the first half were among the best for the Hoosiers all season offensively. However, they went back to their old ways and became very stagnant -- a theme we have seen nearly every game in this season.

Michigan State shot 56.7 percent from the field in the second half, hit 5-of-9 3's and connected on 13-of-15 free throws.

The Spartans outscored Indiana 34-5 in bench points overall.

This is a crucial loss that may have put a stranglehold on Indiana’s tournament hopes. They will play Rutgers and Michigan in the upcoming week as they fight for their postseason lives.