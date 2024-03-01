The 6-2, 200-pound tailback from Westland High School (OH) has narrowed down his choices to Minnesota, Syracuse, Kentucky, North Carolina State, and Indiana. The Hoosiers are making a strong push for Rinehart, who put up insane numbers last season on the field: he had 3,003 all-purpose yards and 46 all-purpose touchdowns in just 12 games for Bishop Ready (OH) last season.

A highly-productive running back in Ohio announced his top five potential college choices last week, and the Hoosiers are among the options for Kentrell Rinehart.

“The new staff wants to win more than anything,” Rinehart said. “That’s what I am all about winning and development. I’ve been training with my team and working on my own time.”

Rinehart had 22 offers before narrowing down his college decision. Along with a boatload of MAC and FCS offers, Minnesota, Kentucky, Campbell, Maryland, South Florida and Purdue have also been vying for his services.

Rinehart, who has a 3.3 GPA, runs a 4.46 40-time, which shows on tape. He has very good top-end speed. He exhibits quickness through open running lanes and is a running back who wastes no time getting north-and-south. He also possesses ability to run through contact, and even displays soft hands out of the backfield when used as a receiver.

Rinehart would be a great addition to a strong 2025 recruiting class for the new Hoosiers staff, which has locked up verbal commitments from Carmel offensive lineman Evan Parker, Carl Sandburg (Ill.) offensive lineman Matt Marek, and Nazareth Academy (Ill.) safety Garrett Reese.

“I talk to (Bob Bostad) every other day basically,” Rinehart said. “The running backs coach (John Miller) also talks with me at least twice a week. They are pushing pretty hard.”



