Hoosiers prevail down the stretch, win 76-74 thriller vs. St. John's

In this game, Indiana's defense prevailed over St. John's high-flying offense in the first half. The Johnnies had nine field goals and nine turnovers in the first half.

The story coming into the game was offense versus defense. St. John's came into tonight as the second-highest scoring team in the country at 105 points per game. Indiana came in allowing only 55.5 points per game -- top 30 in the nation.

The Hoosiers spent the majority of the first half in total control of the game, often keeping the lead over double-digits. They went into the half ahead 39-27. Tamar Bates scored all of his 11 points and Race Thompson contributed nine in the half.

Momentum immediately shifted toward St. John's at the start of the second half. The Red Storm came out of the locker room and went on a 10-2 run. More makes allowed them to fullcourt press more, which drained Indiana's energy.

After that, the two teams traded blows for the rest of the game. It was a battle of the stars the whole game. Trayce Jackson-Davis tallied 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks while St. John's Julian Champagnie had 32 points and seven boards.

Race Thompson and Miller Kopp were both big contributors for the Hoosiers. Thompson finished with 15 points, five rebounds, and four steals and Kopp scored 12 points alongside three blocks.

Stef Smith and Posh Alexander were the main role players for St. John's. Smith scored 16 points with four assists, and Alexander finished with 10 and 6 despite some early foul trouble.

Indiana's depth also showed out this game. Foul trouble for Xavier Johnson paved the way for Khristian Lander to play key minutes alongside Jordan Geronimo and Bates. Geronimo scored seven quick points as the trio of youngsters helped keep the Hoosiers in the game as the second half went along.

It wasn't always easy, but St. John's is just outside the top-25 and makes for a quality win for the Hoosiers. This was a character builder in many ways. Indiana dominated the first half and withstood adversity in the second half to come out on top.

The Hoosiers will look to carry stay undefeated Saturday against LA-Lafayette this Sunday.