Hoosiers play with sense of urgency, roll past No. 13 Ohio State 67-51

Jackson-Davis had 16 points of the team's 33 in the first half. He also shot 6-of-8 from the field while the rest of the team combined for 6-of-21.

After a nonchalant start for IU, the return of Trey Galloway (wrist) and the play of All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis sparked a first-half Indiana run, eventually leading to a three-point half-time lead.

Indiana came into Thursday needing a signature win and it got one with a 67-51 win over No. 13 Ohio State.

After a performance in which Indiana gave up 11 3's to Penn State, the Hoosiers' defense got back to their ways holding Ohio State -- a 38.7 percent three-point shooting team on the season -- to just 3-of-13 from deep in the first half and 8-of-27 overall.

Not only was the three-point defense back to normal, but so was the overall defensive intensity. IU forced 15 turnovers leading to 17 fast break points and held the Buckeyes to 30.8 percent shooting overall.

The Hoosiers' ability to rebound the ball was critical in this one as they shot just 41 percent from the field and went 2-of-15 from three. They finished with 11 offensive rebounds.

Ohio State would make mini runs but were never able to string together enough stops with buckets on the other end to re-take the lead in the second half.

Indiana had struggled with closing out games this season but finally were able to complete a full 40-minute game. It used a 19-3 run over a 7:39 span that ran all the way to the 1:38 mark, stretching the lead to 17.

Indiana outscored Ohio State 38-10 in points in the paint. Jackson-Davis had his fifth double-double of the season, finishing with 27 points on 11-of-17 from the field with 12 rebounds and five blocks.

EJ Liddell struggled for Ohio State, finishing with 11 points on 3-of-12 from the field. Malaki Branham led the Buckeyes with 13 points.

Race Thompson added 11 points for the Hoosiers and six rebounds. Trey Galloway chipped in eight points.

Indiana improves to 11-3 (2-2) on the season and will face Minnesota on Sunday.