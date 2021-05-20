Hoosiers offer Utah offensive lineman Teague Andersen

When your father is not only a former NFL offensive lineman, but also an assistant coach for the same position on your high school team, odds are you are going to materialize into one of the better linemen in your area.

Such is the case for Teague Andersen, a 6-foot-5-inch, 280-pound offensive lineman from Utah's Lehi High School, whose father, Jason, an offensive lineman, played college football for BYU and later for the New England Patriots (1998-2000) and Kansas City Chiefs (2002) and now serves as the current offensive line coach and run game coordinator for Lehi High School.

Andersen is also a prospect for the Indiana Hoosiers, having been offered by Indiana.

"I was super excited to have received an offer from Indiana. From what I have seen on videos that the coaches have sent to what I have seen online, the program looks like they have a great culture and brotherhood among the players. it looks like a lot of fun, but with a lot of hard work," Andersen told TheHoosier.com.