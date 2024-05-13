“My interactions with the new staff have been very positive,” said Pettit, a 6-foot-4, 196-pound wide receiver from First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fla.). “They seem to be pretty optimistic about the future of Indiana and what they feel they can build at there while continuing the success from their time at JMU.”

The Hoosiers are looking ahead to the Class of 2026 and are making an effort to establish a presence in the Sunshine State. Next in-line is Jayden Petit, who received an offer from the Hoosiers last Monday.

The Hoosiers were known for tapping into Florida’s rich talent pool under former head coach Tom Allen. That hasn’t changed under new Coach Curt Cignetti, who managed to lock up a verbal commitment from four-star defensive back Chris McCorkle out of Cardinal Mooney High School.

“Right now I'm just trying to get to know the staff,” he added. “I like what they did with the offense while at JMU and I'm intrigued to see what they do in the Big 10.”

Petit displays good burst off the line-of-scrimmage and has ability to get separation off opposing corners with a quick jab, utilizing his arm length. He is an excellent receiver after-the-catch. He can make defenders miss in space and has a good size-speed combo to take the ball to the house. He is also a strong and physical run blocker who finishes extremely well. He totaled 66 catches for 1,141 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

“It's always exciting to get an offer from any school,” said petit, who also plays basketball and holds a 3.5 GPA. “It shows all the hard work you put in is paying off, that the coaches believe in your skill set."

The freshman All-American selection and 2022 Florida High School state champion received the offer from offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan.

“I’d like to say the visit went pretty well,” Petit said. “The coaches came to the school and we had a chance to talk offensive philosophy and what types of players they are looking for.”

For now, Petit is focused on helping return First Baptist Academy to a state championship title during his junior season.

“I’m preparing for the upcoming season by watching over last years film, fixing the weakness that I had from last season, tweaking my technique,” he said. “I’m also working out as well as speaking with my coaches to get feedback from them on the things I need to improve for this upcoming season. I also plan on continuing my speed and agility training while incorporating some flexibility and mobility training.”