“Academics have always been first for me,” said Novak, a three-star prospect who holds a 3.66 GPA. “My parents have engraved that in me since my childhood.”

Indiana extended an offer to one of the top prospects in the “574” area this month in Andrean (Ind.) offensive lineman Ben Novak. The Hoosiers are appealing to the in-state target for the right reasons: their academic program.

The Hoosiers were Novak’s seventh Division I offer. He also holds opportunities from Louisville, Marshall, and a handful of MAC schools.

“Just the overall vibe and atmosphere of the coaches and the players,” Novak said of what he finds to be appealing about Indiana. “I’m just looking for high intensity, efficiency, and quality time spent on the field to maximize what we would have. I would say the facilities would give me the opportunity to maximize my large frame. So the quality of the weight room, training rooms, (and facilities) are important to me in order to find the perfect fit.”

Novak is a 6-foot-6, 218-pound road grader in the Class of 2026 whose school is located just outside the Chicago area. With ability to play both guard and tackle, Novak is a versatile lineman who can effectively run block and create running lanes. He has good leg drive and consistently finishes at the point of attack. He visited the Bloomington campus on November 4, which allowed him to develop a relationship with offensive line coach Bob Bostad.

“My family and I were able to have a one-on-one conversation with him,” Novak said. “When I saw him coach on the field, I saw he had meaning behind what he said, and he was very clear on what he said.”

“I’ve had a lot of positive interactions with the new coaching staff, specifically (defensive ends) coach Buddha Williams,” he added. “He has come by Andrean a handful of times and I love how we’re starting to build a stronger relationship.”

Right now, Novak - who competed at the Under armor All-American Camp and trains weekly with an offensive line specialist - is trying to help the Andrean Fighting 59ers return to their winning ways. After a 10-4 season in 2022 that ended with a loss in the state championship to Evansville Mater Dei, the Fighting 59ers went 3-7 last year and are looking to bounce back, hopefully to Lucas Oil Stadium, this fall.

“I’m taking everything one week at a time gearing up for this year,” Novak said. “I have been working out relentlessly in and out of the weight room.”