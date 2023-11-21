I did appreciate Mike Woodson standing up for his player on Monday night, saying: "He’s a young player, man. All you guys expect him to be this great player right now because he’s got this five-star tag on him. I think that’s (bs). The bottom line is, he’s still young, he’s trying to learn. He'll be fine."

Mgbako is averaging just 5.0 points per game, while shooting 8-of-25 from the field, and just 1-for-13 from 3-point range. He only played nine minutes in the win over Louisville, and is only averaging 17.8 minutes per game. Outside of playing the defending champs, this has all come during the weakest five-game stretch of Indiana's schedule.

Make no mistake about it, Mgbako has the ability to make this article look silly in the near future. I believe in the talent. And we've obviously seen a lot of young players explode after experiencing early struggles in a season. Through five games, however, I can't help but think, "That's it?" Is this really the second highest rated recruit in program history? Is this really the guy Duke and Kansas badly wanted?

With 8:25 left to play on Monday night, the Hoosiers were staring down a potentially disastrous two days. Instead of leaving Madison Square Garden with two losses, they turned up the defense, rallied for a 23-8 run, and escaped with a 74-66 win over Louisville. Whether you're encouraged by the win, concerned for the future, or both, one thing is clear to me: This team needs a lot more production from many different places. For starters, they need way more from Freshman Mackenzie Mgbako.

The problem is, this Indiana team can't afford for Mgbako to be "fine." They need him to live up to his rating, or at least resemble something close to it. They also need that to happen quickly with conference play right around the corner. If Mgbako was joining a team full of experienced players with high expectations, they could afford to be more patient with his progress. That's not where this program currently sits. When the Hoosiers lost multiple players to the NBA, graduation, and the transfer portal, they needed to replace some of that production with guys who could carry the load immediately. Mgbako looked to be that guy. He could still end up being that guy. Right now? There's a large gap between where he is and where the Hoosiers need him to be.

A lot of fans have wondered if this team and Mgbako would benefit from the freshman coming off the bench. That would allow the Hoosiers to play the match-ups in the starting lineup, take some pressure off Mgbako, and then let him cook with the second unit. It's just rare to have such a highly rated recruit coming off the bench after just five games. I'm not sure if that would hurt his confidence even more, or how he would respond.



For a team with 3-point, rebounding, and shot-creation issues, they need Mackenzie Mgbako. They need him to score. They need him to knock down a lot of 3's. They need him to rebound as he has shown flashes of doing. They need him to bring effort and not be lost on the defensive end. And they need a go-to player from outside the paint. He has shown some good flashes at times this season. Now it's about putting it together for longer stretches, finding his shot, and finding that consistency.



Maybe it's unfair to ask so much out of a kid in his first few weeks of games, but it comes with the territory. He wants to be in the NBA as soon as next season. Indiana wants to become a national powerhouse again. The pressure is unavoidable for the player and the program. For this team to make the NCAA Tournament, to be relevant in the conference, or whatever goal you can come up with it, they need things to click for Mackenzie Mgbako. Coach Woodson stood up for his freshman publicly. Privately, it's up to Woodson, his staff, and Mgbako himself to get the 5-star on track. If it eventually happens, the dynamic of this season can quickly change.

