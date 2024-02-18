BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Since the calendar turned to February, Indiana has played in Bloomington just twice. The Hoosiers have lost both of those contests. On Feb. 3, Indiana suffered an embarrassing 14-point loss to Penn State. 15 days later, it was Northwestern walking out of Assembly Hall with a win. As was the case with the Nittany Lions two weeks ago, there wasn't any one particular thing to point to as to why the Hoosiers lost to the Wildcats. Instead, it was a medley of issues that all played a part in Indiana's 76-72 loss to Northwestern. After picking up their fourth loss of the season at home on Sunday, the Hoosiers are 2-6 in their last eight games. With an NCAA Tournament birth all but unattainable, Indiana is limping to the finish line. Nothing the things the Hoosiers struggled with on Sunday are new issues. Free throw shooting has been a season-long problem. Turnovers have hurt the Hoosiers on a number of occasions this season. Indiana's struggled on the defensive glass countless times this season and poor 3-point shooting, well, let's just say that's nothing new either.

Advertisement

Free throw shooting has been a consistent and ongoing problem for the Hoosiers this season. Indiana entered Sunday's matinee with Northwestern as the Big Ten's second-worst free throw shooting team, converting on 66% of its attempts at the charity stripe this season. "Not making free throws in a close game when you're scrapping and scraping, you have to make free throws," head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. "12-21, that's just not good in close games. The free throws bit us in the butt." "We shoot a lot of free throws in practice," Gabe Cupps added. "I think it just all comes down to confidence and just the mentality you're approaching the line with. I think it's much more mental than physical." While the 57% clip the Hoosiers shot at from free throw line against the Wildcats is below their season average, it doesn't come as a surprise to anyone. Free throws have been one of the biggest weaknesses this year for an Indiana team with a lot of flaws to pick from. Free throws were far from the only thing that contributed to Indiana's second consecutive home loss on Sunday. The turnover margin was also a big factor in the Hoosiers' downfall. "I think a little bit of it was the way (Northwestern) pressured the ball," Cupps said when asked about Indiana's 11 turnovers. "I also think that sometimes we got a little bit passive in the first half compared to the second half. When you're on your heels, you make poor decisions that lead to turnovers." What Cupps said has quite a bit of merit to it. The Hoosiers coughed up the ball eight times in the first half to just three times in the second half on Sunday. Most of Indiana's turnover troubles in the first half were a result of Northwestern's aggressive double-teams. Malik Reneau and Kel'el Ware combined for seven of the Hoosiers' 11 turnovers against the Wildcats. When Indiana's two big men weren't attempting to play through the double-team, they had difficulty passing out of it. Both scenarios resulted in a lot of Indiana turnovers.

Inversely, Indiana turned Northwestern over just three times. That's not super surprising considering the Wildcats have one of the lowest turnover rates in the country. Northwestern turns the ball over less than 10 times a game. The 11-0 advantage Northwestern had over Indiana in points off turnovers was one of the many factors that led to the Hoosiers' defeat on Sunday. An area that Northwestern has struggled in this season on the glass, specifically on the offensive glass. However, you wouldn't know that after watching the Wildcats turn 14 offensive rebounds into 12 second chance points on Sunday against the Hoosiers. "We have to box out more and crack down on the big when I go to block a shot," Kel'el Ware said. "We just have to work on rebounding more." The defensive rebounding issues weren't just a problem when Ware would leap to attempt to block a shot. Northwestern's second-highest offensive rebound total of the season was also a byproduct of Indiana's defensive game plan. Throughout the game, the Hoosiers were hedging high and hard on most of the Wildcats' high ball screens in an effort to prevent Boo Buie from getting down hill and into the painted area. The issue was that Indiana's backside help wasn't sliding over to the rolling Northwestern big men. The lack of backside help left numerous Wildcat bigs all alone underneath the basket to pull down offensive rebound after offensive rebound on Sunday.