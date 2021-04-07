TheHoosier - Hoosiers land in Florida LB Top 7

Since his arrival as defensive coordinator and then head coach six seasons ago, Indiana head coach Tom Allen has actively recruited the state of Florida.

And, it is no different now, as the Hoosiers are in the mix for linebacker Mekhi Mason. Mason, a 6-foot-2, 220 outside linebacker from Monsignor Pace High School in Opa Locka, Fla., recently discussed his offer from the Hoosiers with TheHoosier.com and how Indiana landed in his Top 7, which he recently released via his Twitter.

"I was excited about the offer. Coach (Charlton) Warren offered me. Me and coach talked about where I’ll fit at best in the defense . He says likes my ability to move side line to side line ," Mason said.

Earlier this month, Mason unveiled his Top 7, which included: Indiana, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Florida State, West Virginia, Syracuse and Pittsburgh.

"They all stand equal as of now," he said