• Tevin Coleman (Played at IU from 2012-14): RB, Atlanta Falcons -- Nine carries for 19 yards and one touchdown, one catch for 26 yards in an 18-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night football. Coleman accounted for the Falcons' lone touchdown of the contest.

Former Indiana running back Tevin Coleman scores the Atlanta Falcons’ first touchdown of the 2018 season. #iufb pic.twitter.com/j2iXux4Qer

• Jordan Howard (2015): RB, Chicago Bears - 15 carries for 82 yards, five catches for 25 yards in a 24-23 loss at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. His rushing attempts and yardage were most among all Bears players in that contest, while his five receptions tied with wide receiver Taylor Gabriel for most. Chicago is 0-1 on the season.

• Cody Latimer (2011-13): WR, New York Giants -- One kickoff return for 15 yards in a 20-15 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Giants are 0-1 on the season.

• Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): QB, Philadelphia Eagles -- Did not see any action in an 18-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

• Chris Covington (2014-17): Dallas Cowboys -- Inactive in a 16-8 loss at the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

• Ian Thomas (2016-17): TE, Carolina Panthers -- Two receptions for four yards in a 16-8 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Thomas could be poised for a bigger role than anticipated as a rookie after veteran tight end Greg Olsen sustained a foot injury in the contest.

Thomas also caught up with Covington after the game.