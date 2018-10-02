Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Each week, TheHoosier.com will recap how former IU standouts fared in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Coleman, a former IU standout, made his third consecutive start in place of the injured Devonta Freeman and led the Falcons in rushing attempts (14) and yards (51). Dale Zanine / USA TODAY Sports Images

NFL

• Tevin Coleman (Played at IU from 2012-14): RB, Atlanta Falcons -- Starting in place of the injured Devonta Freeman for the third straight week, finished with a team-high 14 carries for 51 yards, adding three receptions for 26 yards in a 37-36 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Atlanta is 2-2 overall on the season. Season Totals: 54 carries, 200 rushing yards, one touchdown; 10 receptions, 84 receiving yards, one touchdown. • Jordan Howard (2015): RB, Chicago Bears - 11 carries for 25 yards in a 48-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Chicago is 3-1 overall on the season. Season Totals: 64 carries, 203 rushing yards, one touchdown; 10 receptions, 78 receiving yards. • Ian Thomas (2016-17): TE, Carolina Panthers -- The Panthers had their bye week last week, and Thomas used the week off to take a trip to Bloomington and visit with Indiana head coach Tom Allen. Season Totals: seven receptions, 34 receiving yards.



• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Aided the Rams in collecting 556 total yards of offense in a 38-31 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football. It marked the second consecutive week of producing more than 500 total yards of offense for the Rams, who rank No. 1 in the NFL in total offense at 468.6 yards per contest and are 4-0 on the season. • Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Helped the Chargers tally 368 total yards of offense in a 29-27 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Chargers rank ninth in the NFL in total offense at 403.5 yards per contest and are 2-2 on the season. • Chris Covington (2014-17): Dallas Cowboys -- Made his NFL debut on special teams but did not record any stats in a 26-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Dallas is 2-2 on the season. • Cody Latimer (2011-13): WR, New York Giants -- Active but did not record any stats in a 33-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Season Totals: five receptions, 56 receiving yards; four kickoff returns for 89 yards. • Jason Spriggs (2012-2015): RT, Green Bay Packers -- Played sparingly with starter Bryan Bulaga able to play despite suffering back injury the week prior in a 22-0 win at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Green Bay is 2-1-1 on the season. • Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): QB, Philadelphia Eagles -- Did not see any action in a 26-23 overtime loss at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Philadelphia is 2-2 on the season.

NBA

• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- In his Kings debut, scored a game-high 26 points in a 106-102 preseason win at the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Ferrell shot 9 of 14 from the floor, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range.