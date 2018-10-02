Hoosiers In The Pros: Sept. 25-Oct. 1
Each week, TheHoosier.com will recap how former IU standouts fared in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.
NFL
• Tevin Coleman (Played at IU from 2012-14): RB, Atlanta Falcons -- Starting in place of the injured Devonta Freeman for the third straight week, finished with a team-high 14 carries for 51 yards, adding three receptions for 26 yards in a 37-36 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Atlanta is 2-2 overall on the season. Season Totals: 54 carries, 200 rushing yards, one touchdown; 10 receptions, 84 receiving yards, one touchdown.
• Jordan Howard (2015): RB, Chicago Bears - 11 carries for 25 yards in a 48-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Chicago is 3-1 overall on the season. Season Totals: 64 carries, 203 rushing yards, one touchdown; 10 receptions, 78 receiving yards.
• Ian Thomas (2016-17): TE, Carolina Panthers -- The Panthers had their bye week last week, and Thomas used the week off to take a trip to Bloomington and visit with Indiana head coach Tom Allen. Season Totals: seven receptions, 34 receiving yards.
Bye week plans? Bloomington, of course. #ProIU pic.twitter.com/qjiKECXGE5— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 27, 2018
• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Aided the Rams in collecting 556 total yards of offense in a 38-31 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football. It marked the second consecutive week of producing more than 500 total yards of offense for the Rams, who rank No. 1 in the NFL in total offense at 468.6 yards per contest and are 4-0 on the season.
• Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Helped the Chargers tally 368 total yards of offense in a 29-27 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Chargers rank ninth in the NFL in total offense at 403.5 yards per contest and are 2-2 on the season.
• Chris Covington (2014-17): Dallas Cowboys -- Made his NFL debut on special teams but did not record any stats in a 26-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Dallas is 2-2 on the season.
• Cody Latimer (2011-13): WR, New York Giants -- Active but did not record any stats in a 33-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Season Totals: five receptions, 56 receiving yards; four kickoff returns for 89 yards.
• Jason Spriggs (2012-2015): RT, Green Bay Packers -- Played sparingly with starter Bryan Bulaga able to play despite suffering back injury the week prior in a 22-0 win at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Green Bay is 2-1-1 on the season.
• Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): QB, Philadelphia Eagles -- Did not see any action in a 26-23 overtime loss at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Philadelphia is 2-2 on the season.
NBA
• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- In his Kings debut, scored a game-high 26 points in a 106-102 preseason win at the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Ferrell shot 9 of 14 from the floor, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range.
• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- Sat out the Raptors' preseason opener for excused personal reasons, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.
• Troy Williams (2013-16): F, New Orleans Pelicans -- Averaged 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal and 0.5 assists in 10 minutes per game off the bench in preseason losses to the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks.
• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- 13 points and 7 rebounds in 19 minutes as a starter in a 104-97 preseason win over the Boston Celtics in Chapel Hill, N.C. Charlotte rested Zeller in its 115-112 preseason loss at Boston on Sunday.
• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 8 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist in 12 minutes off the bench in a 124-121 preseason-opening win at the Washington Wizards on Monday night.
