Each week, TheHoosier.com will recap how former IU standouts fared in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.

Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) runs for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. The touchdown was the first on the season for Howard, a former IU standout. Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Sports Images

NFL

• Jordan Howard (Played at IU in 2015): RB, Chicago Bears - 24 carries for 61 yards - both game highs - and one touchdown, along with two catches for 20 yards in a 16-14 win at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The touchdown was Howard's first of the year, while Chicago is 2-1 on the season. Additionally, Howard ranks 11th in the NFL in total rushing yards. Season Totals: 53 carries, 178 rushing yards, one touchdown; 10 receptions, 78 receiving yards.

First touchdown of the 2018 NFL season for former Indiana running back Jordan Howard. #iufb pic.twitter.com/OMVAhiF9BU — Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) September 23, 2018

• Tevin Coleman (2012-14): RB, Atlanta Falcons -- Starting in place of the injured Devonta Freeman for the second straight week, finished with a team-high 15 carries for 33 yards, adding two receptions for 14 yards and one touchdown in a 43-37 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Atlanta is 1-2 overall on the season. Season Totals: 40 carries, 159 rushing yards, one touchdown; seven receptions, 58 receiving yards, one touchdown.

• Cody Latimer (2011-13): WR, New York Giants -- Finished with one catch for 15 yards along with one kickoff return for 18 yards in a 27-22 win at the Houston Texas on Sunday. Season Totals: five receptions, 56 receiving yards; four kickoff returns for 89 yards. • Ian Thomas (2016-17): TE, Carolina Panthers -- Season-high three receptions for 20 yards in a 31-21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Carolina is 1-1 on the season. Season Totals: seven receptions, 34 receiving yards. • Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Aided the Rams in collecting 521 total yards of offense in a 35-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Rams rank third in the NFL in total offense at 439.3 yards per contest and are 3-0 on the season. • Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Helped the Chargers tally 356 total yards of offense in a 35-23 loss at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Chargers rank fifth in the NFL in total offense at 415.3 yards per contest and are 1-2 on the season. • Jason Spriggs (2012-2015): Green Bay Packers -- Replaced starter Bryan Bulaga at right tackle after Bulaga sustained a back injury prior to the end of the first half and went on to play the entire second half as a result in a 31-17 loss at the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Green Bay is 1-1-1 on the season. • Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): QB, Philadelphia Eagles -- Did not see any action in a 20-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Philadelphia is 2-1 on the season. • Chris Covington (2014-17): Dallas Cowboys -- Inactive in a 24-13 loss at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Dallas is 1-2 on the season.

NBA

NBA media days took place Monday and several former Hoosiers were profiled. Victor Oladipo (2010-13): G, Indiana Pacers • Oladipo is entering his sixth NBA season and second with the Pacers. • Oladipo ready to make himself heard, writes Pacers.com's Mark Montieth. • Victor Oladipo seeks another breakout year for him, Indiana Pacers, writes Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star. Oladipo also sat down with Pacers sideline reporter Pat Boylan and radio play-by-play man Mark Boyle for an interview on the franchise's Facebook live broadcast from media day. Oladipo's segment begins at the 1 hour mark in the video below:

Eric Gordon (2007): G, Houston Rockets • Gordon is entering his 11th season in the NBA and third with the Rockets. • Gordon's media day interview with the Houston Rockets begins at the 1 hour and 58 minute mark in this video. • Additional video clips and photos from Gordon at Rockets media day:

Eric Gordon says they’re a much deeper team this year and which is much more exciting. pic.twitter.com/CmISzH5gGV — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) September 24, 2018

OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors • Anunoby is entering is second season in the NBA and with the Raptors. • Anunoby OK with bench role, just wants to win, writes Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun. Cody Zeller (2011-13): F/C, Charlotte Hornets • Zeller is entering his sixth season in the NBA and with the Hornets. • The former Indiana All-American is at full strength after a torn meniscus limited him to 33 games last season. "My knee feels a lot better," Zeller told reporters. "I'm finally in a position where I am healthy and excited to go into a season and stay healthy. That's my biggest goal for the year. I missed too many games last year."

Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings • Ferrell is entering his third season in the NBA and first as a member of the Kings. • What should fans expect from the Kings this season? Faster play is the main goal, writes Noel Harris of the Sacramento Bee. • Ferrell discusses what he'll bring to Sacramento and more in the video clip below.

Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks • Vonleh is entering his fifth season in the NBA and first with the Knicks after signing with the club in late July. The Knicks are the fourth different team Vonleh has played four in five years. • Vonleh is one of six former NBA lottery picks facing make-or-break seasons this year, according to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman. Troy Williams (2013-16): F, New Orleans Pelicans • Williams is entering his third season in the NBA and first with the Pelicans after signing a two-year, non-guaranteed deal with the club in late July. • Williams' media day segment can be viewed beginning at the 1 hour and 47 minute mark in the video below.