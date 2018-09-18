• Cody Latimer (2011-13): WR, New York Giants -- Record his first catch as a member of the New York Giants and finished with two total for 41 yards along with two kickoffs return for 56 yards in a 20-13 loss at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Giants are 0-2 on the season.

• Tevin Coleman (Played at IU from 2012-14): RB, Atlanta Falcons -- Starting in place of Devonta Freeman, who is sidelined for the next 2-3 weeks with a right knee contusion according to ESPN , Coleman finished a game-high 16 carries for 107 yards, adding four receptions for 18 yards in a 31-24 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Atlanta is 1-1 overall on the season.

Former Indiana wide receiver Cody Latimer’s first catch as a member of the New York Giants. #iufb pic.twitter.com/rOltrDzqeG

• Jordan Howard (2015): RB, Chicago Bears - 14 carries for 35 yards, three catches for 33 yards in a 24-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. His rushing attempts and yardage were most among all Bears players in that contest, while his 33 receiving yards tied ranked second-most. Chicago is 1-1 on the season.

• Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): QB, Philadelphia Eagles -- Did not see any action in a 27-21 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Philadelphia is 1-1 on the season.

• Chris Covington (2014-17): Dallas Cowboys -- Inactive in a 20-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday night football.

• Ian Thomas (2016-17): TE, Carolina Panthers -- Two receptions for 10 yards in a 31-24 loss at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Thomas has four receptions for 14 yards through the first two weeks of the season. Carolina is 1-1 on the season.

• Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Helped the Chargers tally 365 total yards of offense in a 31-20 win at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Chargers are 1-1 on the season.

• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Aided the Rams in collecting 444 total yards of offense in a 34-0 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Rams are 2-0 on the season.

• Jason Spriggs (2012-2015): Green Bay Packers -- Played sparingly in the Packers' 29-29 tie with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Green Bay is 1-0-1 on the season.