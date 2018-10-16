Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Each week, TheHoosier.com will recap how former IU standouts fared in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26) scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Coleman, a former IU standout, also rushed for a team-high 35 yards on 10 carries in addition to catching the six-yard touchdown. Dale Zanine / USA TODAY Sports Images

NFL

• Jordan Howard (played at IU in 2015): RB, Chicago Bears - Registered 14 carries for 69 yards, both team highs, in a 31-28 overtime loss at the Miami Dolphins. Season Totals: 78 carries, 272 rushing yards, one touchdown; 10 receptions, 78 receiving yards. • Tevin Coleman (2012-14): RB, Atlanta Falcons -- Starting in place of the injured Devonta Freeman, tallied 10 carries for a team-high 35 yards, plus one catch for six yards and one touchdown in a 34-29 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Season Totals: 71 carries, 260 rushing yards, one touchdown; 13 receptions, 105 receiving yards, two touchdowns.

• Cody Latimer (2011-13): WR, New York Giants -- Three catches for 52 yards in a 34-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. The Giants are 1-5 on the season. Season Totals: Six receptions, 108 receiving yards; four kickoff returns for 89 yards. UPDATE 10/16: Latimer has been placed on injured reserve by the New York Giants with a hamstring injury, according to NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk. • Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Helped the Rams collect 444 total yards of offense in a 23-20 win at the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Rams rank No. 1 in the NFL in total offense at 464.3 yards per contest and are 6-0 on the season. • Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Helped the Chargers tally 449 total yards of offense in a 38-14 win at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Chargers rank fifth in the NFL in total offense at 397.2 yards per contest and are 4-2 on the season. • Chris Covington (2014-17): Dallas Cowboys -- Active but did not record any stats in a 40-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Dallas is 3-3 on the season.

NBA