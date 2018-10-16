Hoosiers In The Pros: Oct. 9-15
Each week, TheHoosier.com will recap how former IU standouts fared in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.
NFL
• Jordan Howard (played at IU in 2015): RB, Chicago Bears - Registered 14 carries for 69 yards, both team highs, in a 31-28 overtime loss at the Miami Dolphins. Season Totals: 78 carries, 272 rushing yards, one touchdown; 10 receptions, 78 receiving yards.
• Tevin Coleman (2012-14): RB, Atlanta Falcons -- Starting in place of the injured Devonta Freeman, tallied 10 carries for a team-high 35 yards, plus one catch for six yards and one touchdown in a 34-29 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Season Totals: 71 carries, 260 rushing yards, one touchdown; 13 receptions, 105 receiving yards, two touchdowns.
#MattyIce❄️ to @Teco_Raww for 6️⃣! pic.twitter.com/y18594qZEp— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 14, 2018
• Cody Latimer (2011-13): WR, New York Giants -- Three catches for 52 yards in a 34-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. The Giants are 1-5 on the season. Season Totals: Six receptions, 108 receiving yards; four kickoff returns for 89 yards.
UPDATE 10/16: Latimer has been placed on injured reserve by the New York Giants with a hamstring injury, according to NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk.
• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Helped the Rams collect 444 total yards of offense in a 23-20 win at the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Rams rank No. 1 in the NFL in total offense at 464.3 yards per contest and are 6-0 on the season.
• Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Helped the Chargers tally 449 total yards of offense in a 38-14 win at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Chargers rank fifth in the NFL in total offense at 397.2 yards per contest and are 4-2 on the season.
• Chris Covington (2014-17): Dallas Cowboys -- Active but did not record any stats in a 40-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Dallas is 3-3 on the season.
NBA
Eight former Hoosiers will begin their professional basketball seasons on NBA rosters:
• OG Anunoby, forward, Toronto Raptors
• Thomas Bryant, forward, Washington Wizards
• Yogi Ferrell, guard, Sacramento Kings
• Eric Gordon, guard, Houston Rockets
• Noah Vonleh, forward, New York Knicks
• Troy Williams, forward, New Orleans Pelicans
• Cody Zeller, center, Charlotte Hornets
----
