Hoosiers In The Pros: Oct. 30 - Nov. 5
Each week, TheHoosier.com will recap how former IU standouts fared in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.
NFL
• Tevin Coleman (Played at IU from 2012-14): RB, Atlanta Falcons -- Game-high 13 carries for 88 yards, plus five catches for 68 yards and two scores in a 38-10 win at the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Season Totals: 95 carries, 398 rushing yards, two touchdowns; 21 receptions, 233 receiving yards, four touchdowns.
Former Indiana running back Tevin Coleman takes the screen pass 39 yards for his third receiving touchdown and fifth overall this season for the Atlanta Falcons. #iufb pic.twitter.com/NAA3hCLROO— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) November 4, 2018
Touchdown No. ✌️ for @Teco_Raww! pic.twitter.com/geZ4UgaBWn— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 4, 2018
"We just got to keep on going."— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 4, 2018
We caught up with @Teco_Raww following our 38-14 win over Washington. pic.twitter.com/ixVRo3M52W
• Jordan Howard (2015): RB, Chicago Bears - Game-high 14 carries for 47 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-9 win at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday as the Bears moved to 5-3 on the year. Season Totals: 126 carries, 439 rushing yards, five touchdowns; 11 receptions, 87 receiving yards.
Former Indiana running back Jordan Howard finds the end zone for the fourth time this season for the Chicago Bears. #iufb pic.twitter.com/Ey88FFc5ny— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) November 4, 2018
#24's firin' on all cylinders. #CHIvsBUF | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/wOsLXxWqqf— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 4, 2018
• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Helped the Rams collect 483 total yards of offense in a 45-35 loss at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Although the Rams suffered their first loss of the season, they still stand at 8-1 overall and rank No. 1 in the NFL in total offense at 447.1 yards per contest.
• Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Aided the Chargers in tallying 375 total yards of offense in a 25-17 win at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Chargers moved to 6-2 on the season and rank No. 13 in the NFL in total offense at 399.3 yards per contest.
• Chris Covington (2014-17): LB, Dallas Cowboys -- Active but did not record any stats in a 28-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football as the Cowboys dropped to 3-5 on the season. He's seen snaps in four games this year.
• Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): QB, Philadelphia Eagles -- Sudfeld and the Eagles had their bye week last week.
• Cody Latimer (2011-13): WR, New York Giants -- Placed on injured reserve with an hamstring injury on Oct. 16. Season Totals: Six receptions, 108 receiving yards; four kickoff returns for 89 yards.
NBA
• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- 25.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 35 minutes per game as a starter across three contests in wins over the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics and a loss to the Houston Rockets. The NBA recognized Oladipo as its Eastern Conference Player of the Week for his performance.
• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 36.5 minutes per game as a starter across two contests in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and a win at the Brooklyn Nets. Gordon did not play in Houston's win over the Bulls in Chicago and was inactive for its win over the Pacers in Indianapolis due to leg soreness. His status is day-to-day.
• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 1.0 points and 1.5 assists in 10.3 minutes per game off the bench across two contests in a win at the Atlanta Hawks and a loss at the Milwaukee Bucks.
• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 8.7 points and 1.0 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game across three contests in wins at the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz.
• Troy Williams (2013-16): F, Sacramento Kings -- 11.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game off the bench across two contests in a win at the Orlando Magic and a loss at the Milwaukee Bucks. Williams was inactive in the Kings' win at the Atlanta Hawks.
• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- 7.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per game as a starter across three contests in wins over the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers and a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 7.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in 22.0 minutes per game as a starter across four contests in a loss to the Indiana Pacers, at the Washington Wizards and to the Chicago Bulls and a win at the Dallas Mavericks.
