Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26) scores a touchdown as Washington Redskins inside linebacker Mason Foster (54) chases in the third quarter at FedEx Field. Coleman, a former IU standout, found the endzone twice on Sunday and also collected 156 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches. Geoff Burke / USA TODAY Sports Images

NFL

• Tevin Coleman (Played at IU from 2012-14): RB, Atlanta Falcons -- Game-high 13 carries for 88 yards, plus five catches for 68 yards and two scores in a 38-10 win at the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Season Totals: 95 carries, 398 rushing yards, two touchdowns; 21 receptions, 233 receiving yards, four touchdowns.

Former Indiana running back Tevin Coleman takes the screen pass 39 yards for his third receiving touchdown and fifth overall this season for the Atlanta Falcons. #iufb pic.twitter.com/NAA3hCLROO — Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) November 4, 2018

"We just got to keep on going."



We caught up with @Teco_Raww following our 38-14 win over Washington. pic.twitter.com/ixVRo3M52W — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 4, 2018

• Jordan Howard (2015): RB, Chicago Bears - Game-high 14 carries for 47 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-9 win at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday as the Bears moved to 5-3 on the year. Season Totals: 126 carries, 439 rushing yards, five touchdowns; 11 receptions, 87 receiving yards.

Former Indiana running back Jordan Howard finds the end zone for the fourth time this season for the Chicago Bears. #iufb pic.twitter.com/Ey88FFc5ny — Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) November 4, 2018

• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Helped the Rams collect 483 total yards of offense in a 45-35 loss at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Although the Rams suffered their first loss of the season, they still stand at 8-1 overall and rank No. 1 in the NFL in total offense at 447.1 yards per contest. • Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Aided the Chargers in tallying 375 total yards of offense in a 25-17 win at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Chargers moved to 6-2 on the season and rank No. 13 in the NFL in total offense at 399.3 yards per contest. • Chris Covington (2014-17): LB, Dallas Cowboys -- Active but did not record any stats in a 28-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football as the Cowboys dropped to 3-5 on the season. He's seen snaps in four games this year. • Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): QB, Philadelphia Eagles -- Sudfeld and the Eagles had their bye week last week. • Cody Latimer (2011-13): WR, New York Giants -- Placed on injured reserve with an hamstring injury on Oct. 16. Season Totals: Six receptions, 108 receiving yards; four kickoff returns for 89 yards.

NBA