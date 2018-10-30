Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Each week, TheHoosier.com will recap how former IU standouts fared in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.

New York Knicks forward Noah Vonleh (32) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley (6) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 29. Vonleh, a former IU standout, finished with 8 points and 10 rebounds in a 115-96 Knicks win. Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports Images

NFL

• Jordan Howard (played at IU in 2015): RB, Chicago Bears - Game-high 22 carries for 81 yards and one touchdown in a 24-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday as the Bears moved to 4-3 on the year. Season Totals: 112 carries, 392 rushing yards, three touchdowns; 11 receptions, 87 receiving yards.

Former Indiana running back Jordan Howard with his third touchdown of the season. He finished with a game-high 22 carries for 81 yards in addition to the score for the Bears in a 24-10 win over the Jets on Sunday. #iufb pic.twitter.com/WfxjFDqlgb — Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) October 28, 2018

• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Helped the Rams collect 416 total yards of offense in a 29-27 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Rams rank No. 1 in the NFL in total offense at 442.6 yards per contest and are 8-0 on the season. • Tevin Coleman (2012-14): RB, Atlanta Falcons -- Coleman and the Falcons had their bye week last week. Season Totals: 82 carries, 310 rushing yards, two touchdowns; 15 receptions, 165 receiving yards, two touchdowns. • Chris Covington (2014-17): LB, Dallas Cowboys -- Covington and the Cowboys also had their bye week last week. • Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Feeney and the Chargers also had their bye week last week. • Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): QB, Philadelphia Eagles -- Active but did not record any stats in 21-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. • Cody Latimer (2011-13): WR, New York Giants -- Placed on injured reserve with an hamstring injury on Oct. 16. Season Totals: Six receptions, 108 receiving yards; four kickoff returns for 89 yards.

NBA

• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 35.4 minutes per game as a starter across three contests in wins at the San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers and a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. • Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 36.5 minutes per game as a starter across two contests in losses to the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers. • Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 5.3 points on 38.1 percent shooting from the floor in 12.9 minutes per game off the bench across three contests in a loss at the Denver Nuggets, wins over the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards and a win at the Miami Heat. • OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 5.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 26.5 minutes per game off the bench across two contests in wins over the Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves. He was inactive in the Raptors' win over the Dallas Mavericks and loss at the Milwaukee Bucks due to personal reasons, according to multiple reports. • Troy Williams (2013-16): F, Sacramento Kings -- In his Kings debut, three points and one rebound in nearly 12 minutes off the bench a win over the Washington Wizards on Oct. 26. He did not play in the Kings' win at the Miami Heat on Oct. 29. Williams signed a two-way deal with the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 20, a contract which affords him the opportunity to split time between the Kings and their G League affiliate in Stockton, Calif. • Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- 13.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game as a starter across three contests in losses at the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers and a win over the Bulls. • Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 7.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game off the bench across three contests (two starts) in a loss at the Miami Heat, a loss to the Golden State Warriors and a win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Looks like Noah Vonleh saw Cody Zeller’s recent posterizing dunk and wanted to join in on the fun himself 😳 #iubb pic.twitter.com/0dFzDnYO6l — Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) October 30, 2018